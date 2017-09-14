29th Annual Haymarket Day, Saturday

The 29th Annual Haymarket Day and corresponding parade this weekend is expected to be larger than ever.

“This will be our largest parade ever with almost 2,500 people,” said organizer Denise Andrews.

Haymarket Day will take place on Washington Street in the Town of Haymarket, Saturday, Sept. 16. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over the last few years as the town has reclaimed ownership of the event, the emphasis has been on highlighting local businesses and organizations; that holds even more true this year.

This year, town organizers made an extra effort to make sure there was something for everyone at the festival – children, teens and adults, and to make sure the entertainment was locally sourced.

The day begins at 9 a.m. for attendees with the opening of local vendor booths. Parade-goers will want to find a spot along the street shortly after arrival as The Haymarket Day Parade scheduled is to begin at 9:30 a.m.

As in previous years, the parade features live performances from dance, martial arts and other local troupes, as well as the Battlefield High School Marching Band. Also marching in the parade are an array of local organizations, schools, businesses, charities and activist groups. Onlookers can expect colorful floats and costumes.

The day’s festivities continue throughout out the day with live musical entertainment on the main stage, the demonstration stage and in the teen quarters.

The demonstration stage will feature musicians and vocalists from The School of Rock, Haymarket, and other young local talent.

“A lot of our performance artists on our main and demonstration stages are either town residents or associated with local businesses,” Andrews said.

This year, the event offers even more free entertainment and perks for kids, including a petting zoo, bounce house, free face and henna painting for everyone.

There’s also “a gaming station where you can play the latest games,” Andrews said, which she expects to be a crowd pleaser for teens and young adults.

Teens who grew up attending Haymarket Day as children, may be happy to learn that a section of the fair this year has been designed with them in mind. The area features a dance floor and live EMT-style D.J. courtesy of Club Eclipse under-21 club in Gainesville. The teen zone also features 20 plus muscle cars that both teens and adults can appreciate.

For the adults, the outdoor garden pub at the newly named Haymarket Community Park features wine and beer from the new The Brewery Farm at Broad Run. While at the garden pub, customers can enjoy a live concert by The Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute Band.

The community-focused day also facilitates community members meeting with representatives of many local business, organizations and activist groups in the vendor area.

While the priority was local, Andrews said they also wanted to bring in outside craft vendors as “people are always looking for that one of a kind craft item” either for themselves or as a gift.

While checking out crafts, attendees are invited to stop by the Haymarket Museum to see the “Crafting Then and Now” exhibit, on display until October 30.

The event also allows citizens the opportunity to speak with those running for office in Virginia state and local elections. Citizens should expect to see high profile politicians, such as Ralph Northam, Democratic Candidate for Governor. Residents will have a chance to talk with candidates and share their input.

Andrews said she expects this year to be a crowd-pleaser, but it is only a warm-up for what they intent to bring for Haymarket Day’s 30th Anniversary celebration in 2018.

Transportation and Parking Information

To accommodate the event, Washington Street will be closed from Fayette Street to Bleight Drive from 6 a.m. to 5 pm., and from Leaberry Way to Bleight Drive during the parade, approximately 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Road Closure Information

The town is offering 22 acres of “fair ground” for parking located between Chick-Fil-a and Guiseppe’s Restaurant.

A shuttle bus will be provided between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. leaving from new Pace West School at 14600 Washington Street and Tyler Elementary at 14500 John Marshall Highway.

The fair will happen rain or shine. There is no cost to attend. All are welcome.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.