31st Annual Haymarket Day Expected to Attract 20,000 People

Haymarket Day’s 31st Annual Event ‘Fall Jubilee Festiva’ is Oct. 19, with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Find out all you need to know to attend or navigate traffic.

Haymarket Day is the biggest event of the year in Haymarket Virginia. Attended by over 20,000 attendees and 200 vendors, it includes a parade featuring local schools, businesses and organizations. There are two stages with live entertainment, beer garden, entertainment for children and booths to learn more about local businesses, schools and churches.

Please note Washington Avenue/John Marshal Highway will be closed during the event. There will be shuttle buses.

Road closures will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Details on local road closures here.

