Celebrate December in Prince William with Santa Sightings & More!

There is always so much to do in Prince William County, but especially around the holidays. Children will in meeting Santa and attending fun-filled Christmas-themed events, such as parades and tree lightings! Families will enjoy visiting historic landmarks dressed up for the holidays.

Want a night out without the kids? Get out those ugly-sweaters and enjoy holiday celebrations at one of the many quality restaurants, wineries and breweries around the area!

*** SAVE THE DATE! – 12/16 FOX 5 Morning Show LIVE at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center (Woodbridge) – Come out and spend the morning celebrating the holidays with the Fox 5 Morning News Crew and be on LIVE TV! There will be live holiday music, bonfires, food demonstrations, activities for the kids and more! This is a free event that will run from 7:45am – 11am on Monday 12/16/19 at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.

Santa Sightings:

12/1 – 12/24 Santa Visits Manassas Mall (Manassas) – Stop by to see Santa and give him your Christmas wish list and take your photo with him too! You can visit him Monday through Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday’s 11am-6pm in the At Home Court. Photos are available.

12/1 – 12/24 – Photos with Santa at Potomac Mills Mall (Woodbridge) – You can spend the day wrapping up that holiday shopping at the largest outlet mall in Virginia and stop by to see Santa with your wish list too.

12/7 Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration in the Town of Haymarket (Haymarket) – Join the Town of Haymarket on December 7th, 3 pm to 6 pm for our Annual Christmas and Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting! Cookie decorating, craft and gift bazaar, holiday carols, s’mores by the bonfire, local food vendors, and of course a visit by Santa!

12/7 Ice Skate with Santa at the Prince William Ice Center (Woodbridge) – Get on the ice with Santa December 7th! Admission is $8 and skate rental is $2! Don’t forget to bring your Wishlist!

12/8 & 12/15 Pet Photos with Santa at Manassas Mall (Manassas) – Bring out your furry friends to meet Santa and get their photos taken too!

12/14 Breakfast with Santa at Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department (Manassas) – Santa to arrive by Firetruck parade at 9:00am (maybe helicopter if the weather cooperates).

12/14 Civil War Christmas Concert & Santa at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre (Bristow) – During the winter of 1861, Prince William County was home to nearly 70,000 soldiers who spent Christmas here instead of in their homes. Walk through camps by candlelight and interact with soldiers to learn about Christmas customs of the past. Get your picture taken with a Civil War Santa and have some hot cider as you enjoy a musical performance.

12/14 Cookies with Milkshake the Mini Horse & Santa at North Star Stables (Catharpin) – Come out to enjoy holiday cookies with Cupcake the mini horse and Santa! Ticket price includes Christmas crafts, a cookie, cup of cocoa, and time with Santa.

12/14 Nokesville Christmas Parade (Nokesville) – Come celebrate the holiday season in Nokesville! Floats, bands, balloons and more travel through the heart of town! Santa will be there too!

12/14 Pictures with Santa at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) – Where can you get your Santa pictures and a delicious craft seasonal beer? Join the Farm Brewery at Broad Run team on December 14th from 1pm – 3pm to take your pictures with Santa.

12/14 Santa’s Lake Ridge Holiday Parade at Tackett’s Mill (Lake Ridge) – The Parade returns on December 14th to kick-off WinterFest 2019. “A Storybook Christmas” is this year’s theme. 11am to noon ~ Harbor Drive. Award ceremony to follow as part of Tackett’s Mill’s Winter Wonderland with music, refreshments, merchant deals, kids activities, and SANTA!

12/14 & 12/17 Santa at the National Museum of the Marine Corps (Triangle) – Bring your list and wear your best picture outfit because Santa and Mrs. Claus are here! Enjoy a puppet show and other activities during your visit.

12/14 Winterfest in Historic Occoquan (Occoquan) – WinterFest in Occoquan is fun for the whole family! Visitors will enjoy heart-warming fire pits with marshmallow roasting, listen to the talented Dunbar Saxophone Quartet at Town Hall, sing holiday carols with the Woodbridge Community Choir, sample free hot chocolate and more! Santa Claus arrives via boat at Mamie Davis Park at 2pm.

12/15 Holiday Market at the Winery at La Grange (Haymarket) – Find unique, local gifts while sipping on wine and warm cider! Eugene’s Sausage and Fries will be out here serving up delicious bites and finally you will have a chance to get a photo with Santa from 4-6pm!

12/21 Civil War Christmas at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge) – See the park’s very own jolly Civil War era Santa in his handmade, festive suit. Bring the entire family out for an afternoon of holiday cheer. Enjoy period music, costumed interpreters, and light refreshments. Make decorations as folks did during the Civil War.

Holiday Happenings & Festive Events :

12/1 Unwrap holiday magic as Chanticleer returns to the Hylton Center to usher in the season with a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, melodies, and Christmas carols. Called “the world’s reigning male chorus” (The New Yorker), this sublime ensemble of vocalists takes a musical journey through the ages with a level of virtuosity that is unmatched by others.

12/1 Sounds of the Season Concert at Osbourn Park High School (Manassas) What better way to kick off the season than on the first day of December with a concert by Prince William Community Band! From classics to modern sounds this will be sure to get your holiday started off right

12/1 – 12/16 – Elf Movie Party at Alamo Drafthouse (Woodbridge) Don’t be a cotton-headed ninnymuggins this holiday season. Come out to Alamo Drafthouse and spread the cheer at this sugar-fueled, interactive holiday spectacular, packed with games, props, and, of course, singing loud for all to hear.

12/1 – 12/24 – Igloo Winter Wonderland at Farm Brew Live (Manassas) – Spend the evening in your very own igloo at the Farm Brew Live campus in Manassas. These unique igloos can accommodate up to 8 guests for your next group outing or holiday celebration.

12/6 – 12/22 Holidays Through the Ages at Rippon Lodge (Woodbridge) – Stroll through seasonal celebrations from the past at Rippon Lodge Historic Site, decorated inside and out, for season festivities from different times and cultures.

12/6 Langston Hughes Black Nativity at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) – Creative & Performing Arts Center (CAPAC) ushers in the holidays with a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ wrapped in a modern and soul-stirring classic. More than just a musical, this joyous theater experience depicts Christmas through the lens of African-American culture, articulated by Langston Hughes’ poetic narrative, scripture, diverse music genres, and evocative dance.

12/7 Annual Historical Christmas Dinner at Old Manassas Courthouse (Manassas) – This year, experience Christmas in the 1940s where in the midst of World War II, rationing and the war efforts affected the foods and beverages served. While you learn the history of the time, enjoy a three-course meal pairing some of the unique foods and beverages commonly enjoyed in 1944 and partake in some of the distinctive traditions of the holidays.

12/7 Christmas 1862 at the Historic Stone House at Manassas National Battlefield Park (Manassas) – Join the National Park Services team to celebrate Victorian Christmas traditions with caroling, crafts, cider, cookies, and more, as well as to remember the soldiers who were away from home for Christmas 1862, and those who would never return.

12/7 Kids Holiday Market at Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center (Woodbridge) – Shop from local Kidpreneurs at this unique Kid’s Holiday Market!

12/10 Holiday fun with Chesty at the National Museum of the Marine Corps (Triangle) Preschool students are invited to holiday-themed story times, sing-a-longs, make holiday-themed crafts, and play in our play area!

12/13 Gingerbread House Contest in Historic Occoquan (Occoquan) Build a fun gingerbread creation by December 12th and enter to win a $25 prize to spend at any business in town! The Town of Occoquan invites individuals or groups to enter a fun Gingerbread House Contest! Use your imagination and gingerbread to build anything from a simple cottage to an elaborate historic reproduction.

12/13 – Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood (Gainesville) – Show up in your favorite UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER and you’ll get 2 complimentary “Tasting Tickets” to redeem for Honor Brewing Co. Come early! Out of the Blue will be providing complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres for the first hour.

12/14 Holiday Open House at the Weems-Botts Museum (Dumfries) – Enjoy delightful winter treats and listen to the Broad Run String’s classic performance. Craft festive pine cones for winter decorations!

12/14 Town of Dumfries Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting (Dumfries) – Join the Town of Dumfries for their Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. A variety of family-friendly activities will be held throughout the day.

12/14 Wreaths Across America at Quantico National Cemetery (Triangle) – Wreaths Across America will be at Quantico National Cemeteries to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud.

12/15 Christmas Tea at Simply Desserts (Gainesville) It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join the Simply Desserts team for our merry tea on December 15. Tea includes: orange cranberry scones, savories include turkey, cranberry, and brie sandwich, apple and cheddar quiche, and caramelized onion and roast beef sandwiches. Desserts include gingerbread cookies, chocolate orange tartlet, and white chocolate peppermint truffles and of course assorted teas!

12/21 Tin Cannon Brewing Company’s Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest (Gainesville) – Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater or outfit and come party with Tin Cannon!! The festivities will kick off at 6 PM. They will have music by fan-favorite Buddy Cosmo, 1st-2nd-3rd place prizes for singles and couples for the ugliest sweaters/outfits, a white elephant gift exchange, and snacks… OH! And BEER!

