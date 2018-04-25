Celebrate Local Artistic Community with Manassas’s One Love Art Festival

One Love is a trans-formative 3-day multi-media art event the weekend of March 18, that is a celebration of life and our diverse artistic Manassas community.

The event is designed to give artists a platform to perform, share and leverage their art to the betterment of the community, while raising awareness and inspiring hope for the love of all artistic platforms.

Activities will include:

Panels & Workshops about Artistic Craft, Entrepreneurship, and more

Panels & Workshops geared toward educating the community, raising awareness and highlighting resources available to encourage life and hope

Celebration of Life Juried Art Show featuring cash prizes

3-Day Marketplace featuring multiple genres of art and artistic excellence

Live Performances of Music, Spoken Word, Visual Art, Sculpture, Dance and Drama

And much more to be announced!

Event Timeline:

Friday, May 18th from 6pm – 9pm

Saturday, May 19th from 10am – 10pm

Sunday, May 20th from 11am – 3pm

Want to participate? Applications NOW OPEN at: www.onelovemanassas.com

Sponsored by:

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.