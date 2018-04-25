Celebrate Manassas’s Artistic Community at One Love Art Festival
One Love is a trans-formative 3-day multi-media art event the weekend of May 18, that is a celebration of life and our diverse artistic Manassas community.
The event is designed to give artists a platform to perform, share and leverage their art to the betterment of the community, while raising awareness and inspiring hope for the love of all artistic platforms.
Activities will include:
- Panels & Workshops about Artistic Craft, Entrepreneurship, and more
- Panels & Workshops geared toward educating the community, raising awareness and highlighting resources available to encourage life and hope
- Celebration of Life Juried Art Show featuring cash prizes
- 3-Day Marketplace featuring multiple genres of art and artistic excellence
- Live Performances of Music, Spoken Word, Visual Art, Sculpture, Dance and Drama
- And much more to be announced!
Event Timeline:
Friday, May 18th from 6pm – 9pm
Saturday, May 19th from 10am – 10pm
Sunday, May 20th from 11am – 3pm
Want to participate? Applications NOW OPEN at: www.onelovemanassas.com
Sponsored by:
