Celebrate Manassas’s Artistic Community at One Love Art Festival

| April 25, 2018 | 0 Comments | Arts & Entertainment

One Love is a trans-formative 3-day multi-media art event the weekend of May 18, that is a celebration of life and our diverse artistic Manassas community.

The event is designed to give artists a platform to perform, share and leverage their art to the betterment of the community, while raising awareness and inspiring hope for the love of all artistic platforms.

Activities will include:

  • Panels & Workshops about Artistic Craft, Entrepreneurship, and more
  • Panels & Workshops geared toward educating the community, raising awareness and highlighting resources available to encourage life and hope
  • Celebration of Life Juried Art Show featuring cash prizes
  • 3-Day Marketplace featuring multiple genres of art and artistic excellence
  • Live Performances of Music, Spoken Word, Visual Art, Sculpture, Dance and Drama
  • And much more to be announced!

Event Timeline:
Friday, May 18th from 6pm – 9pm
Saturday, May 19th from 10am – 10pm
Sunday, May 20th from 11am – 3pm
Want to participate? Applications NOW OPEN at: www.onelovemanassas.com

Sponsored by:

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Arts & Entertainment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
banner ad