Celebrate September in Prince William County

Submitted by the Visit Prince William County Office of Tourism

September means school is back in session, and the weather is great for enjoying late summer and early fall activities.

See what’s going on this month in Prince William County:

9/5 “Abstract Art Boot Camp – Assemblage Art” at Windy Knoll Farm (Nokesville) Step into the 3rd dimension as Martin leads students through the multi-faceted process of making art from found objects and non-traditional media.

9/6 Dueling Pianos at Madigan’s Waterfront (Occoquan) Live energetic music, witty banter, and a good time all mixed into one night! Join us every Friday and Saturday night at 8:30 pm for our spectacular dueling pianos. Not to mention delicious food and the tastiest drinks!

9/7 – 9/8 Tank Farm Open House (Nokesville) Hours are 10 am – 4 pm both days.

Many features and events are being planned which will include military historical demonstrations, living history units, K9 demos, keynote speakers, military vehicles and tanks and flamethrower demos. The Voices of Freedom will be conducting wartime interviews. Food vendors on site.

9/7 Fall Fest and Chili Cook-Off at Stonebridge (Woodbridge) Prince William County’s premier Chili Cook-Off and Fall Fest at the Stonebridge, Potomac Town Center! Exhibitors, vendors, and top-notch entertainment will begin at 11 am. Look for lots of interactive activities, and prizes.

9/14 Hispanic Heritage Month – Family Camping at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge) Have you always wanted to go camping? Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Leesylvania by camping out with friends and familia. Enjoy fun ranger-led programs such as canoeing on Powells Creek, a night hike on a trail, stargazing under the cool summer night, and a warm campfire program with delicious s’mores.

9/14 W.E. Brew Three Year Anniversary Party (Lake Ridge) Let’s celebrate three years of Water’s End Brewing and do it even bigger than last year! This year’s party will be including guest beer taps, wine & cider, BBQ & food onsite, TWO live music acts, an outdoor beer garden, raffles & games, and a firkin tapping among other things.

9/15 Arts Alive! 2019 (Manassas) The annual Arts Alive! Festival has over 30 performers on 4 stages both indoors and out. Also, art exhibits, food and craft vendors and hands-on workshops. A perfect afternoon for the whole family!

9/15 Game of Thrones Music Experience at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) Do you love Game of Thrones? If you do, than we know you love the music that goes along with this epic show. Come out for an evening of live music by Ramin Djawadi and experience it for yourself.

9/15 Kids for Kids Triathlon at the Chinn Aquatic & Fitness Center (Woodbridge) This family-friendly event encourages kids to get out and get active while having tons of fun doing it!

9/19 International Festival of Woodbridge (Woodbridge) Join Supervisor Principi and the Woodbridge Civic Association for an evening of merriment and cultural exchange, during this FREE festival. All are welcome! Enjoy refreshments, music and performances by international dance groups performing in their native dress

9/20 Beyond Limits Music Festival at Tim’s Rivershore (Dumfries) Live music, seafood and amazing views is what you will find at the Beyond Limits Music Festival.

9/27 – 9/28 Oktoberfest at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Come join the Farm Brewery at Broad Run team for their Annual German festival. Music, Food, and of course Delicious Beer. They will have 1/2-liter Glass Boots, come get yours before they are all gone.

9/28 Fifth Annual Brentsville Day (Bristow) Come experience this nearly 200-year-old social and political center of Prince William County while the grounds are filled with festivities! Enjoy Bluegrass bands, historic farm demonstrations, living history, historic trades, local artisans and vendors, food trucks, historic buildings, hayrides and more!

9/28 National Public Lands Day (Triangle) Free admission to Prince William Forest Park in Triangle Virginia to celebrate National Public Lands Day!

