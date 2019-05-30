Celebrate Summer in Prince William County

Submitted by Prince William Office of Tourism

June 2019 Events in Prince William County

Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to savor the sunshine this Summer. From food festivals to world-class music, arts and crafts and beach bonfires there’s a reason to love every weekend this Summer in Prince William County. Events include concerts, festivals and family-friendly events for the community.

Father’s Day Events (6/16)

6/15-6/16 2nd Annual Father’s Day Seafood Boil at Farm Brew Live (Manassas) Join us for our 2nd annual family backyard-style seafood boil with all the fixin’s! We’ll do the cooking and the brewing, you just BYOD (Bring your own Dad!). Reservations are required and limited – call to make yours today!

6/15-6/16 Father’s Day Weekend at Tim’s Rivershore (Dumfries) Tim’s Rivershore will celebrate Father’s Day all weekend long on June 15th and 16th, 2019. Make plans to bring Dad down for fresh seafood and other specials while taking in water views from one of the most scenic vantage points on the Potomac!

6/16 Father’s Day at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Nothing says “Happy Father’s Day” like a craft beer and live music! Calling all fathers for a fun time with the entire family.

6/16 Father’s Day BBQ, Beer & Bourbon at Bottle Stop (Occoquan) Celebrate Father’s Day at Bottle Stop with an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet featuring from scratch prepared smoked brisket, kielbasa, pulled pork & chicken wings along with all the fix’ins! Let Dad, and the whole family, make a pig of himself while enjoying special bourbon cocktails, craft beer and featured wine pairings.

Other June Events

6/1 Neabsco Creek Boardwalk Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting (Woodbridge) Join the team from Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the grand opening of the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the opening of a world-class recreational amenity here in Prince William County and be among the first members of the public to set foot on this stunning ¾ long boardwalk meandering through tidal wetlands.

6/1 – 6/2 Tough Mudder Virginia at Silver Lake Park (Haymarket) Virginia, you heard right, Tough Mudder is back, bigger, and better than ever at Silver Lake Park in 2019. With courses from 3 miles to 10 miles we’re bringing the whole damn Tough Mudder crew and so should you. So whatever your fitness level, Silver Lake Park is the absolute best place to challenge yourself physically, push yourself mentally, get inspired, be inspiring and have one hell of a fun time doing it.

6/1 JUNKFOOD at Farm Brew Live (Manassas) Do you remember when rock and roll was fun? JunkFood certainly does, serving up big, unapologetic rock tunes with loud guitars and sing-along hooks so huge you could hang a side of beef on them – just good-time, high-energy, well-played rock-and-roll.

6/1 Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) Presented by Jiffy Lube Life, Luke Bryan is here for the Sunset Repeat Tour. The lineup includes Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock.

6/1 Prince Tribute Celebration at Giuseppe’s Italian (Haymarket) An event for Prince fans and music lovers alike to remember the lasting contributions of Prince Rogers Nelson “Prince”, “The Artist Formerly Known As Prince”. At this event you can expect to hear the music of Prince, similar artist and those that influenced his sound.

6/2 Occoquan Arts and Crafts Festival (Occoquan) The Spring Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show will be held rain or shine on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown historic Occoquan. A 50-year tradition, this award-winning outdoor street festival features hundreds of artisans and crafters from all over the region and U.S., delicious food, fun interactive activities for the kids, and a beer garden and band in the park!

6/6 – 6/8 Decades Festival at Farm Brew Live (Manassas) Come dressed in your favorite 70s or 80s retro attire and celebrate the best era yet! Rubix Kube will be kicking off Decades festival on Thursday, June 6th at 7 PM! Sponsored by B101.5. Rubix Cube is a ticketed event, buy your tickets now!

6/6 – 6/9 Potomac Nationals vs. Lynchburg Hillcats at P-Nats Stadium (Woodbridge) Family-friendly, Carolina League baseball action in Woodbridge as the Potomac Nationals welcome to town the Lynchburg Hillcats (Indians affiliate) for a 4-game set.

6/7 Up All Night Live Rock Music at River Mill Park (Occoquan) Please join us this summer for great entertainment at River Mill Park! The Town of Occoquan is proud to announce this summer’s Music & Movies on Mill, a free summer concert and movie series featuring family-friendly entertainment. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, pack a snack or picnic, and head down to River Mill Park for great entertainment and stunning views of the Occoquan River!

6/8 Daiquiri Dash at Prince William County Fairgrounds (Manassas) Come join us for a 5K fun and reward yourself with Daiquiri’s, Music, Food & Fun! This run is not about finish times, this fun run is about having a great time with your friends & family! No Timing…feel free to track your time yourself. Walkers Welcomed!

6/8 Taste of Woodbridge at Stonebridge Town Center (Woodbridge) Join us for a fun-filled day at the beautiful Stonebridge Town Center! Food tastings, exhibitors, interactive fun and LIVE entertainment! FREE to attend! Tasting tickets are $1 each and will go on sale closer to the Event. We can’t wait!

6/8 Warrior Bike Ride at The Farm Brewery (Haymarket) Saturday, June 8th SOWW is hosting an event that you don’t want to miss! The Warrior Bike Ride is a great community event with something for everyone. Whether you’re an avid bike rider, adventurous spirit, or simply enjoy a nice family outing this event is for you. All proceeds from the Warrior Bike Ride will go directly to Serve Our Willing Warriors which provides cost-free retreat stays and non-medical services that positively affect the recovery of wounded, ill, or injured service members.

6/14 Fox 5 Live News Broadcast in Historic Occoquan (Occoquan) Fox 5 DC will be filming Zip Trips, LIVE on location on Mill Street in Historic Occoquan, from 6am – 11am. Grab your family & friends and come on out to Occoquan to show off your community support. Enjoy the sunrise and a chance to be featured on live television! There will be live music, food and fitness demonstrations and more!

6/15 Havana Nights! Dancing Under the Stars at The Electric Palm (Woodbridge) A Suburban Salsa Production presents indoor/outdoor dancing and workshops. Join Suburban Salsa Productions, Modern Ballroom Dance Studio, and Island Touch DC for an evening of smooth moves and good music.

6/15 Thomas Rhett: Very Hot Summer Tour 2019 at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) Presented by Jiffy Lube Live, Thomas Rhett and a few other country stars stop by Bristow for Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour. Lineup includes, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Akins.

6/15 3v3 Summer Classic Soccer Tournament (Haymarket) 3v3 Summer Classic is a small-sided soccer tournament open to boys and girls, of all skill levels, ages 8 to adult with offers recreational, club/travel and elite divisions.

6/17 Full Moon Bonfire Bash at Tim’s River Shore (Dumfries) Make plans to come down for breathtaking views of the full “Strawberry Moon” rising over our Nation’s River! Relax on the beach near our large bonfire while enjoying dinner and live music.

6/23 PWC Eatz and Brew Festival at Manassas Mall (Manassas) PWC’s newest FAMILY SPRING Festival! Will include food vendors, exhibitors, shopping opportunities, kid events, music, entertainment and MORE! Come out and support our community as we celebrate the fall season! FREE TO ATTEND!

6/29 Not on the 4th Fireworks at Tim’s Rivershore (Dumfries) Easily one of the most popular events on the Potomac River, our annual “Not on the 4th” Fireworks Show will be held Saturday, June 29th, 2019. Every year on the weekend prior to July 4th, Tim’s Rivershore hosts a professionally managed fireworks show, launched from our barge in the Potomac River.

6/29 Willing Warriors Motorcycle Poker Run at Bull Run (Haymarket) Our Motorcycle Poker Run occurs in June and is run by Nam Nights Motorcycle Club. This is an event where participants ride along a pre-determined route and stop at designated checkpoints to draw playing cards for their poker hand. The goal is to bring back the best hand to our scenic, 37-acre Warrior Retreat at Bull Run. The day at the Retreat is filled with food, beverages, music, prizes, and lots of good conversation and laughs.

6/30 Stars and Stripes: Pre 4th of July Parade at Haymarket Town Hall (Haymarket) Activities will include: Children’s parade, Vintage Cars, Live Music, Food and Ice Cream Vendors, Summer Games and Community fun. All children are encouraged to decorate bikes, wagons, scooters, unicycles, tricycles or any other non-motorized play vehicle in festive Fourth of July decor for the Children’s parade.

