Check Out Late June, Independence Day Events in Prince William County

June 2018 Events in Prince William County Region

There are so many reasons for visitors to enjoy Prince William County this June. Summer is here and there are a variety of events you can find throughout the region to get out and enjoy! Events include concerts, festivals and family friendly events for the community.

June 22 – 24

DecadesFest at Farm Brew Live (Manassas)

Revive the 70’s, 80’s & 90’s at Farm Brew Live. Come dressed in your favorite decades’ attire as we flash back to the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s! Friday 6.22 – 70’s Rock & Disco – Saturday 6.23 – 80’s Hair Bands – Sunday 6.24 – 90’s Hits & Grunge

June 22 – Aug.10

Thursday Splash N’ Play at Splash Down Water Park (Manassas)

Slide on down to the Disneyworld of Prince William County for the first of the rest of summer fun. Plan a fun morning play date with the kids (5 and under) from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the kiddy area before the park opens! A perfect way to start the day.

June 23

Taste of Woodbridge (Woodbridge)

Come out for a fun-filled day at Stonebridge Town Center. Food tastings, exhibitors, interactive fun and LIVE entertainment! FREE to attend! Tasting tickets are $1 each and will go on sale closer to the Event.

June 23-24

Brentsville Farmhouse Living History Weekend (Brentsville)

Immerse yourself in to what it was like to live on a 19th century farmhouse by learning about the chores required and meeting live animals. In the 19th century most people living in Prince William County were somehow tied to farming.

Music at the Leesylvania State Park Marina (Woodbridge)

Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic basket and enjoy the band of in Remembrance (IR) at Music at the Marina. They are a cover band with some original songs. IR is a huge supporter of our troops, and plays to honor Marine Corps Captain Brian Letendre and all other fallen military and Gold Stars.

June 30

WMZQ Fest (Bristow)

Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready to jam at WMZQ fest! Come on out and listen to music from country legends such as Rascal Flatts and Dan and Shay.

Fourth of July Events:

Dale City Independence Day Parade (Dale City)

Celebrate America on the fourth of July in Dale City for the 47th annual Dale City Independence Day Parade. Come bleed red white and blue while you enjoy the showcasing of scouting troops, churches, politicians, performing arts groups, and more. Following the patriotic parade will be the Family Fun Day festivities including vendors, games, and entertainment which run until 2pm.

Potomac Nationals vs Salem Red Sox (Woodbridge)

Swing on down to the annual Potomac Nationals Game vs the Salem Red Sox to enjoy America’s favorite pastime, baseball! Players will be wearing military themed jerseys during the game as the slide in to first base to the waving of mini American flag that fans can take home. After the game don’t strike out, stay for the postgame firework show!

Not on the Fourth Fireworks (Dumfries)

Bummed the fourth of July is on a Wednesday? Have no fear Tim’s Rivershore is here! Come out and watch an extravagant fireworks display over the Potomac River. Watch the professionally done show from the comfort of a table at the Tiki Bar! These fireworks are not on the fourth but on June 29th– July 1st.

