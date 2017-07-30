Comics and Gaming, CBSI Announce Local Comic Book Swat Meet

A Gainesville comic book store and an Internet comic book investment group are teaming up to sponsor a comic book swap meet for collectors Aug. 19.

People have been collecting comics since they first graced newsstands in the first half of the 20th century. In recent years, with the proliferation of comic book-themed TV shows and movies, investors have turned to this market to make a profit.

“One of the big problems with the comic scene in general right now is the money, the cash grab and all the nonsense,” Comic Book Speculation and Investment (CBSI) member Skot Whitman said. “So, what if we could get back to basics; turn back time to when we were all kids and it was just about having awesome books and trading them with your friends.”

In conjunction with Comics and Gaming’s Gainesville location, CBSI will offer collectors the opportunity to meet with others who love comic books to talk shop and trade comics.

“People show up with a short box of books they don’t want and if everything goes right, they leave with some books they do,” he said.

Local collectors are invited to bring one “short box” of comics that they would like to trade. The concept is to talk with other collectors and agree to swap for books they desire.

“Hopefully, if nothing else some new friendships and business relationships will be forged,” he said.

Space for collectors to make deals will be provided in Comics and Gaming’s gaming center, across the parking lot from their store.

Tom Chillemi, the owner of Comics and Gaming characterizes the event as a celebration of the hobby and not a comic book convention-style event.

“I believe that this event will help build the community; sharing the passion of the hobby is essential to the longevity of comics,” Chillemi said.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 7556 Gardner Park Drive in Gainesville.

“Let’s take the money out of the equation…just for one day,” Whitman said.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.