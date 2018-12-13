Community Celebrates Holidays with 7th Annual Hometown Nokesville Christmas Parade

The community came out to celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday parade along Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville, Saturday, Dec. 8, the “7th Annual Nokesville Hometown Christmas Parade.”

The event was organized by the Nokesville Business Association, Friends Uniting Nokesville and the Nokesville-Bristow Ruritans.

Stan Keys was Grand Marshal and Jane Cubbon of Daffodil Quilts and President of the Nokesville Business Association is NBA was Citizen of the Year.

The parade featured the Brentsville and Patriot High School bands, Brentsville High School Cheerleaders, local Boy Scout Troop, dance studios such as Prince William Dance Academy and Spotlight, and the T. Clay Wood Elementary School choir.

Businesses and organizations were also represented. The parade ended with a visit from Santa Claus on a Nokesville Fire Engine.

