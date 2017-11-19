Delegate-Elect Danica Roem Joins Demi Lovato at AMAs

Pop singer and activist Demi Lovato brought Virginia Delegate-Elect Danica Roem (D-13th) of Manassas with her as a guest to the American Music Awards, Sunday night.

Roem has gained national attention for being the country’s first transgender state legislator. Notably, she also defeated 26-year veteran delegate Bob Marshall who brought forth several bills that were antagonist to the LGBTQ community.

She is also no stranger to the music scene as she was a former vocalist and guitarist in a local metal band.

Lovato and Roem were interviewed together at the AMAs by Jason Kennedy of E! News. A video of that interview was shared in a E! News Exclusive by Meg Swertlow.

“I heard her story she’s actually the first out.. transgender state legislator in American history,” said Lovato, explaining her reason for inviting Roem, “and when I heard that, I was completely inspired by it.”

Lovato, 25, who is an activist in addition to being a singer and an actress, regularly shares her own story of addiction, bipolar disorder and self-harm. She has become an advocate for many issues, including women’s right, LBGTQ rights, human rights, substance abuse awareness, mental health awareness and anti-bullying.

She told Kennedy that she was moved by what Roem had accomplished.

“My song ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is about bullying, and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we have been through some of the same things, and now we get to share this experience together.”

Roem praised Lovato for advocating for those who feel they do not have a voice.

“She really understands no matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship or who you love, you should be welcomed and celebrated because of who you are, not in spite of it.”

Lovato, who was named as one of People Magazine’s “25 Women Changing the World,” said that Roem should be added to that list.

“I just want to be a good delegate,” Roem responded. “I just want to fix 28. I’m not gonna lie.”

Roem was one of many Democratic candidates for delegate who defeated longtime Republican incumbents in Prince William County and throughout Virginia. The Democrats are just short of even representation in the General Assembly, with Republicans having 51 delegates to the Democrats’ 59. Democrats may gain even representation or even control of the General Assembly should close races be decided in their favor.

