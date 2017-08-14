Discover Prince William County Fair, Local End of Summer Events

Submitted by Discover Prince William & Manassas

The summer is not over yet. Discover Prince William & Manassas invites Northern Virginia residents to take a stay-cation and enjoy the late summer events going on in the area.

August 11 – 19th – Prince William County Fair – Prince William County Fair Grounds

The Prince William County Fair is the largest County Fair in the state of Virginia. The annual event in Manassas includes livestock exhibits, home arts exhibits, tractor pulls, a rodeo, demolition derbies, baby contests, live music and a variety of midway shows. Games and carnival rides are provided by America’s #1 Carnival Company, Deggeller Attractions Inc. Prince William County 4-H Clubs participate in numerous activities and demonstrations.

Officer with Camel Officer Carlos Robles greets a camel at the fair. Fair at night View of the Prince William County Fair after dark. Woman Kisses Camel Sharon Starr with Rockin’-A-Ranch Petting Zoo and Animal Exhibits kisses a camel. Fair Animals Prince William County Fair still features farm animals. Carousel The whole family can ride the carousel at the Prince William County Fair. Ferris Wheel The ferris wheel is one of the rides that adults and older children can enjoy at the fair. Woman enjoys rides Fair offers a variety of family friendly rides. Fair at Night After dark, the Fair is 'lit.'

Fair Photos courtesy of Prince William County Government

August 19 – Music on Mill in Historic Occoquan – The Amazing Kevin (Children’s Magic Show)

Music on Mill is a free summer concert series featuring family-friendly entertainment. Bring a blanket or lawn chair (no tents or pop ups), pack a snack or picnic, and head down to River Mill Park for live entertainment and stunning views of the Occoquan River! All concerts are free and open to the public.

August 20 – Sunday Ice Cream Social – Manassas Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy an afternoon concert every Sunday in June, July and August! Most of the concerts are local talented orchestras. Free ice cream are served after the orchestra concert.

August 18 – Storks- Friday Night Family Movie Night in Historic Downtown Manassas

Bring a blanket or a chair, wear your pajamas and bring popcorn and enjoy a great kid-friendly movie outdoors at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas.

August 19 – Movie Night at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre

Join Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre for their 4th Annual Brentsville Movie Night! Enjoy an old movie the way they were meant to be seen! Movie starts at nightfall, featuring “The Count of Monte Cristo”. Bring chairs and or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase.

August 19 – National Bee Day at Rippon Lodge

Enjoy National Bee Day at Rippon Lodge Historic Site. Learn about honey bees, how they work as a hive, produce honey, how you can contribute to protect these endangered species, and what can be made out of the honey and wax. Taste fresh honey as well.

August 19 – So You Want to be a Civil War Soldier Camp at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre

This camp is designed to put all of the lessons learned in the previous camps into practice as participants enlist in a company, establish a camp and become a soldier in camp for two days through a series of hands on activities and drills.

August 21 – Museum Kid Monday! at Ben Lomond Historic Site

Explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch through hands-on activities and crafts. Topics vary each month and will include subjects such as farming, textiles, or 19th century toys and more!

August 25-27 – Civil War Weekend in Historic Downtown Manassas

This annual event in Historic Downtown Manassas, features keynote speaker Catherine Clinton, re-enactors from both armies, living history demonstrations on medicine, music and games all topped off with the traditional Saturday programs of free bourbon tasting, a dance and the rail car burning at the Museum.

August 26 – Jackson at Bristoe Station Battlefield Anniversary “In-Time” Tour

Join Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park staff and volunteers on the 154th anniversary of Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s capture of Bristoe Station, the precursor to the Battle of Second Manassas. Visit the park on the actual anniversary for a specialized in-time walking tour.

August 26-27 – Battle of Kettle Run Anniversary Tours at Bristoe Station Battlefield

Join Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park staff and volunteers on the 154th anniversary of Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s capture of the Battle of Kettle Run – the opening round of what would become the Second Battle of Manassas. Visit the park on the actual anniversary for a specialized in-time walking tour.

August 26 – Rippon Lodge Car Show

Enjoy a display of vintage and classic cars on the lawns of Rippon Lodge Historic Site. Cars from 1950 to 1900 are welcome to be displayed.

August 27 – Battle of Bull Run Bridge “In-Time” Walking Tour at Bristoe Station Battlefield

Join Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park staff for the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Bull Run Bridge– part of the opening rounds of what would become the Second Battle of Manassas.

