Effingham Manor Winery to Host Week-Long Festival this November

[Nokesvile], VA 15 July 2019 – Effingham Manor Winery has been awarded one of 16 2019 Commemoration Finale Grants for Virginia’s Heritage Festival, a Celebration of 400 Years of Winemaking in Virginia.

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Finale Grants are for events taking place in November during the Virginia Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival. The grants are being administered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The month-long Virginia Customs, Cultures and Cuisine Festival, presented by TowneBank, will be filled with local, regional and statewide events honoring early Virginia history with cultures and styles that have shaped America over 400 years. This special capstone to the 2019 Commemoration will foster statewide participation, tourism, marketing and promotion, and public events to create a contemporary experience for all ages.

The winery at Effingham Manor will host a weekend-long festival that takes place over the first weekend in November. In addition to tastings of the anniversary blend created in concert with contributions from 16 Virginia Wineries, the festival will feature music from The Cabin Raiders and guests will be able to sample culinary fares that highlight traditional Colonial Virginia. The entire festival is a celebration of Virginia’s culinary and agricultural arts. Local orchards, dairy farms, caterers, oyster farms, wineries and purveyors all will have sampling and items for sale. At the Center is the Virginia Heritage Wine, a project commemorating 400 years of Virginia winemaking.

Guests are invited to taste and sample all that the festival has to offer, and to really enjoy a more traditional glimpse into Virginia’s Heritage. Chris Pearmund, Owner of Effingham Manor Winery and the visionary for the special red wine blend, Virginia’s Heritage, that was created to commemorate the state’s 400th Anniversary of winemaking, wanted to create an event that fully embraced the history of Virginia and celebrated it in context.

Musicians will perform the “Old Timey” music of the Commonwealth, a musical style which preceded Blue Grass and which is celebrated around the country at festivals and in small dance halls and gatherings. Locally sourced foods, such as oysters from the Chesapeake and meats and artisanal cheeses from local farms and markets will reflect the culinary experiences that have been served on Virginia’s tables for centuries.

The Virginia Customs, Culture and Cuisine Festival is a strategic part of the larger 2019 Commemoration, that recognizes the 400th anniversary of pivotal 1619 Virginia events that forever changed the trajectory of Virginia and America’s history. These 1619 events include the first official English Thanksgiving in North America, the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers to the Virginia colony, the launch of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Commonwealth and more.

About Effingham Manor Winery

Effingham Manor was established in 1767 by the Alexander Family, and over its 250+ years has retained much of its original buildings and construction. Originally a 35,000+ acre farm, much of the land has become residential in Nokesville, Virginia, however the Winery maintains is link to History, offering tours and historical sessions on the property. As a winery, Effingham produces award winning wines under the leadership of Chris Pearmund, one of the faces of Virginia Winemaking for the last 30 years.

About the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™ highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution™ commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Energy is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.

