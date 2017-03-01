Empowering Eve Holds Fashion Show Benefit for BARN Transitional Housing

The local chapter of Empowering Eve will hold a “Perfect the Way You Are” women’s fashion show, Sunday, March 12 at 3:30-6 p.m. at Bristow Manor Golf Club. All proceeds will go towards Transitional Housing BARN Inc. in Bristow.

The cost to attend is $25 per person, and that includes coffee or tea, water and a swag bag. There will also be a cash bar. The event is open to women as well as men and children.

Empowering Eve is an organization for empowering women through beauty, fashion and finance, and a “community for women to shine in their unique strengths.”

A chapter of the organization has only recently formed in western Prince William County.

“The event was begun in Colorado,” said local organizer, Sima Button. “This is the first event of our forming chapter.”

Seeing the success of the Colorado show, Button decided to bring the affordable benefit to the Bristow area.Empowering Eve chose to support BARN for its inaugural event.

BARN Inc. offers temporary housing for women and their children who are either homeless or need to relocate to somewhere safe. Not only does BARN provide family living quarters, but the organization also helps families transition into more permanent housing.

Button feels it is a worthwhile organization.

“I just love their cause,” said Button. “I have been in to volunteer on image workshops [as a Mary Kay Independent Consultant], and I donate product fairly regularly, but community service has always been a part of me, and I felt compelled to do more.”

Button’s goal is to raise $2,000 plus via ticket sales and a raffle – all of which would to go directly to BARN. Empowering Eve has almost met that goal, and nearing the goal has propelled the women in the organization forward towards doing more community outreach.

The fashion show will exclusively feature clothing by Cabi, a line of women’s business, dress and casual clothing. Button describes the clothes as “super high quality” with sizes for nearly every body type. Those interested in purchasing clothing after the show can contact local Cabi representative Jan Stover.

The event features a raffle for not one, but several items, of which winners can choose. All attendees receive one raffle ticket and can purchase additional in $5, $25, or $50 increments.

The fashion models are all volunteers, mostly women who live in western Prince William and surrounding areas. According to Button, it was the assistance of local volunteers and businesses, which made the event possible.

Button hopes that the fashion show will soon become a regular event for Empowering Eve. She is looking forward to partnering with other local women’s charities and nonprofit organizations on fashion shows and other events in the near future.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online at holdmyticket.com, or contact Sima Button at simavision@gmail.com

