Enjoy 4th of July, Summer Events in Prince William County

July 2019 Events in Prince William County

Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to celebrate America and enjoy the Summer! Visitors can experience farmers markets, live music, cold craft beer and a wide variety of patriotic celebrations throughout the county. Events include concerts, festivals and family-friendly events for the community.

7/4 Dale City 4th of July Parade (Dale City) Come out and celebrate the 4th of July in style at this year’s Dale City Parade. Beginning at 10 a.m. the parade runs along Dale Boulevard from Kirkdale Road to the Dale City commuter lot—where there will be a DJ and various vendors for visitors to enjoy. Included will be marching bands from Gar-Field and Hylton High Schools.

7/4 Food, Fireworks & Fun on the 4th with the Potomac Nationals (Woodbridge) Join the Potomac Nationals for Food, Fireworks, and Fun on Thursday, July 4th with our all-you-can-eat pre-game picnic buffet! The picnic will feature burgers, hot dogs, sides, cookies, and soft drinks and will take place in the Northwest Federal Bullpen Club, down the right-field line of the stadium.

7/4 Celebrate America (City of Manassas) If you want to see an unforgettable firework show this 4th of July and don’t want to battle the D.C. traffic, this event is perfect for you! Visitors can find one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia, contests, games, music and more.

7/4 Fourth of July Party & Pineapple Hefeweizen Release at Water’s End Brewery (Lake Ridge) Whether you want to stop by for a discounted growler fill or enjoy the afternoon in the taproom, we’ve got you covered on the 4th! Doors open at noon and we’ll release a new brew to celebrate; the Pineapple Hefeweizen. Confections Cupcakery will also whip up some Strawberry Don’t Haze Me, Bro! – infused cupcakes, so come kick off your Independence Day at Water’s End!

7/5 – 7/6 Freedom Fest at Farm Brew Live (Manassas) Fourth of July weekend kicks off with live performances at The Yard at Farm Brew Live, craft beverages, ice cream and more! Headliners include Eve 6 and Tonic.

7/6 Fireworks in Dumfries (Dumfries) Join Mayor Derrick Wood in Dumfries to watch Fireworks, enjoy music, and good food. Event is sponsored by Potomac Landfill and Premier Automotive.

More July Events:



7/2 Karaoke Night at Club Eclipse Restaurants, Sports Bar & Billiards (Gainesville) Karaoke every Tuesday at Eclipse!!! Hosted by Super Dave!!! Great food and drinks! Super Dave will sing a duet with you!! Bring your friends and enjoy a great time!

7/2 Tackett’s Mill Farmers Market (Lake Ridge) Visit the Harbor Drive parking lot inside Tackett’s Mill Center every Tuesday from May 14th to October 29th- Vendors from across Northern Virginia offer a variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, breads, pastries, and more!

7/3 Hump Day Happy Hour at Eavesdrop Brewery (Yorkshire) Spend the afternoon getting over the mid-week hump with specials at Eavesdrop Brewery – 3 for $3 Flights and $1 off all pints from 5-8 pm every Wednesday during summer.

7/5 The Sidleys (Rock/Soul) Live Music at River Mill Park (Occoquan) Please join River Mill Park this summer for great entertainment! The Town of Occoquan is proud to announce this summer’s Music & Movies on Mill, a free summer concert and movie series featuring family-friendly entertainment.

7/6 Goat Yoga at the Winery at La Grange (Haymarket) Join the Winery at La Grange team for Goat Yoga! Enjoy a beginner level yoga class led by a local yoga instructor while being surrounded by baby goats!

7/6 Reggae and Ribs Festival at the Winery at Bull Run (Bull Run) Come out and experience an electrifying journey to the Islands on July 6 with performances by the I & I Riddim Reggae Band from 2-5 PM and Trio from 6-9 PM as they transform the winery into a Caribbean dance party! Get your fill of smoked ribs and BBQ from The Bone Food Truck (12-9 PM) and then indulge your sweet tooth with a delicious dessert from the Inside Scoop Dessert Truck (12-6 PM). Admission is free!

7/6 Yoga on the Lawn at Rippon Lodge (Woodbridge) Enjoy performing yoga on the lawn with amazing views of the Potomac River and historic Rippon Lodge in the background. No one could ask for a better outdoor venue to exercise. Join certified instructor Christopher Glowacki for an hour-long Vinyasa yoga practice. Beginning yoga students to well versed devotes are welcomed.

7/6 Gainesville Farmers Market (Gainesville) Farmers market with local produce, meats, eggs, hot foods, baked goods, and more. Join us for live music, cooking demonstrations, kids’ events, and more!

7/7 Occoquan Sunset Paddling Tour with Penguin Paddling (Occoquan) This guided trip is approximately two hours in duration and launches from behind Madigan’s Waterfront Restaurant in Old Town Occoquan.

7/9 Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) Jiffy Lube Live is hosting the Rockstar Energy Drink Festival! The line up includes: Thrice, The Used, The Story So Far, and many more! The concert begins at 1:30 pm.

7/11 U.S. Navy Band Commodores Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps (Triangle) Family and friends can enjoy the warm summer weather with free live entertainment on the entry plaza of the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The Museum galleries will stay open until the start of the concert. Outdoor concessions will be available.

7/11 Reptile World at the Jean Smith Amphitheater (Triangle) One of America’s leading reptile wildlife educators, Michael Shwedick, brings The Reptile World program back to Locust Shade! You and your family will enjoy discovering what reptiles are, what makes them different from birds and mammals, and how important they are in our environment.

7/11 Throwback Thursday at Rockwood (Gainesville) Join the Rockwood Team on Thursdays for THROWBACK THURSDAYS ft. DJ RUSHOUR Playing all your old school hits!

7/12 – 7/14 Micro-Brew Hockeyfest at Prince William Ice Center (Woodbridge) What goes better than adult ice hockey and ice-cold beer? Whether it’s a love for the game, a love for the beer, or a reason to get away from… ok it’s the beer and hockey. MicroBrew HockeyFest is a weekend celebration of the two greatest things in life – beer and hockey!

7/13 Puppies & Planks at The Winery at La Grange (Haymarket) Join us at the vineyard as Jazzercise Haymarket Fitness Center walks you through a Strength 60 class….with PUPPIES! They are teaming up with the pups to raise money for A Forever Home Rescue- portions of the proceeds will be going to the rescue. Class starts at 11am and ends with a glass of wine!

7/13 Dierks Bentley: Burning Man 2019 at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) Dierks Bentley is stopping by Jiffy Lube Live to perform along with Jon Pardi and Tenile Townes. The show starts at 7 p.m. sharp!

7/14 Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) Kids Bop is coming to Jiffy Lube Live for a performance that is good enough for the entire family. Tickets are on sale now! Come out and join the fun!

7/18 The Very Frozen Magic Show at the Jean C. Smith Amphitheater (Triangle) Their 500 seat amphitheater presents family entertainment during the late spring and summer months, with bench seating that is protected by a colorful shade structure. Additional seating is available on the gently sloping grass area. Picnic-style foods and soft beverages (no alcoholic beverages, please) are permitted in the amphitheater area.

7/19 Lemonade Stroll & Sale in Historic Occoquan (Occoquan) Explore their historic waterfront town while enjoying free tasty lemon treats and shopping specials, bargains, and unique finds in our boutiques & restaurants.

7/19 ‘Annie’ at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Prince William Little Theatre presents one of America’s most beloved musicals, Annie at the Hylton Performing Arts Center! Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

7/20-7/21 Civil War Anniversary Weekend at Ben Lomond Historic Site (Manassas) Visit Ben Lomond on the 158th anniversary of the battle and learn from historians and Civil War living historians how soldiers were treated during the war and how the conditions of these hospitals differ from the hospitals we have today. The weekend will consist of demonstrations, tours, children’s activities, and a special evening tour.

7/21 Living History & Artillery Demo at Manassas National Battlefield Park (Manassas) Experience living history 1st hand this Summer at Manassas National Battlefield Park. There will be artillery demos, tours and more.

7/27 Laser ElectroPop at Hylton Planetarium (Woodbridge) Prepare your senses for you are about to experience an audio-visual onslaught of intense laser light set to today’s hottest streaming hits. From synth pop heavies Lady Gaga and Daft Punk to alt-rock in’ Bastille and Grouplove, this show has it all. Sit back and let the laser show do the work!

