Enjoy November 2018 Events in Prince William County Region

There are so many reasons for visitors to enjoy Prince William County this Fall Season. November brings beautiful crisp weather, fireside dining, delicious hand crafted cocktails and a variety ways to salute our military veterans.

Check out the events you can find throughout the region to get out and enjoy! Events include concerts, festivals and family friendly events for the community.

Veteran’s Day Events:

11/5 Military Appreciation Monday at Out of the Blue Seafood (Gainesville) Join the Out of the Blue Team on Monday, November 5, 2018 @ 6:30 p.m. for Military appreciation night. Every guest bill will be matched and donated to Semper Fi Fund. Seating is limited, please call for Reservations.

11/9 – 11/12 Beer it Forward at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Honor past and present Veterans by buying them a pint in advance of Veterans Day. Throughout November you can buy a pint and the weekend of Nov 9-11 veterans can come by and enjoy a cold brew on you!

11/10 Celebrating Veterans & the Arts at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Celebrating Veterans and the Arts on Saturday, November 10th from 4 – 7 p.m. & 8 p.m. concerts. Guests will experience an interactive afternoon of celebration and arts experiences for Veterans, service members, their families, military caregivers, and the community. This free event kicks off its fourth year at the Hylton Center and features community-based resources, interactive music and visual art workshops, an exhibition of Veteran artwork, and more!

11/10 USMC Birthday Cake Cutting at The National Museum of the Marine Corps (Triangle) Join the Marine Corps Museum as they celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony. Cake will be served to everyone. This event is FREE and open to the public!

11/10 Flags for our Veterans at Quantico National Cemetery (Triangle) G-F Grad Events has teamed up with Reel American Heroes Foundation to honor our departed Veterans at Quantico National cemetery. With just over 1000, 8×12 flags to be placed on graves on Saturday Nov 10th at 11am for the Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday they invite everyone to come and help place flags at graves of loved ones and veterans.

11/11 National Parks – Entrance Fee Free Day at Prince William Forest Park (Triangle) Both Manassas National Battlefield Park & Prince William Forest Park will be free to visitors on Veteran’s Day! The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite. It will give both first time and repeat visitors a good reason to spend time in our National Parks.

Other Attraction Events:

11/3 Office of Strategic Services (OSS) Day at Prince William Forest Park (Triangle) A ranger-led hike will take visitors deep into the forest off-trail to look at a WWII OSS training area. The cabin camps are rarely open to the public. Most of the year, they are rented to large groups, so this is a rare chance to visit an historic area.

11/3 Beach Campfire at Freestone Point at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge) Join a Park Ranger for a campfire program next to a warm fire on the beach to listen to stories, sing along to classical silly campfire songs, play music, and present skits. Bring your own S’mores and lots of energy to have fun.

11/3 Hike with a Historian at Manassas National Battlefield Park (Manassas) The Manassas Battlefield Trust is pleased to present a special four-hour tour led by historian John Hennessy. This hike will follow the entire length of Jackson’s line, exploring along the way the nuances of the place and the intense bursts of combat along the Unfinished Railroad on August 29 and August 30, 1862.

11/3 Battle of the Food Trucks at Cookies & Cream (Haymarket) Come out for an afternoon filled with family entertainment, raffles, and of course delicious food from local food trucks! Tickets include a full meal from the food truck of your choice, and are not required for entry to this event.

11/10 Candlelight Tours of Ben Lomond Historic Site (Manassas) Ben Lomond has a grim history as a Confederate field hospital after the Battle of First Manassas. Come take a special candlelight tour and have a truly immersive Civil War hospital experience, where you will see, smell, and hear an active field hospital.

11/10 Detox to Retox Beer & Pil-Yoga at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Join WheelHouse for Detox to Retox at the Republic! Our monthly beer and Pil-Yoga (pilates and yoga) class is a basic 60 minute Vinyasa Flow with basic and advanced poses, hands on assists, breathing instruction, core strengthening, and lots of fun along the way.

11/11 Mutts Gone Nuts at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Mutts Gone Nuts Sunday, November 11th at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Prepare to be bow-wowed! Husband and wife duo Scott and Joan Houghton bring a comedy dog-thrill show like none other. From frisbee and barrel tricks to dance and jump rope routines, these canines will win you over.

11/13 Virginia Opera, A Taste of Opera at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Virginia Opera, A Taste of Opera Tuesday, November 13th12:30 Lunch/1:30 Concert in Gregory Family Theater. The Virginia Opera, honored by the General Assembly as the “Official Opera Company of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” returns with a program of beloved works performed by the Company’s talented young professionals of the Herndon Foundation Emerging Artists Program.

11/16 Livin’ The Dream at Club Eclipse (Gainesville) Dance the night away at Club Eclipse while listing to the creative tunes of Livin’ The Dream, covering songs from Top 40/Pop, Rock/Classic Rock, Country/Blues and everything in-between. A high energy/interactive band focused on having FUN!

11/23 – 11/25 – 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Weekend at Sinistral Brewing Co. (Manassas)

Come out and enjoy a weekend full of festivities and fun to celebrate the One Year Anniversary of Sinistral Brewing Co.’s opening. Friday they will host their 1st Annual Day After Thanksgiving Chili Cook-off in the afternoon and ending the evening with The Thistle Brothers. Saturday, while they are watching The Ohio State – Michigan game, they will have beer & merch specials for Shop Small Saturday, a corn hole tournament, music (Eli Lev) and more! Sunday visitors can enjoy canvas painting with Uncork and Color and music by Andrew O’Day Music.

11/23 The Nutcracker – Virginia National Ballet at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Virginia National Ballet presents its 6th annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 23rd, 2018, at 2pm and 7 pm.

11/24 Havana Nights! Dancing Under the Stars at the Electric Palm (Woodbridge)

Three different workshops to choose from: Sensual Bachata, Dominican-Style Bachata and Intermediate Salsa. Workshops start at 8pm and then there will be open dancing from 10pm-1:45 am featuring salsa, bachata, cha-cha, kizomba, and Zouk!

11/25 Chanticleer at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Begin the Christmas season with a sumptuous concert of seasonal favorites and classical standards performed by “the world’s reigning male chorus” (New Yorker).

11/30 Candlelight Tours at Rippon Lodge (Woodbridge) For two nights only, view Rippon Lodge by candlelight at Christmastime. Beginning with a special tree lighting ceremony with tree ornaments decorated by local schoolchildren on Friday, visitors will marvel at beautifully lit historic grounds and buildings.

SAVE THE DATES: Upcoming Holiday Events

11/9 – 12/24 – Photos with Santa at Potomac Mills Mall (Woodbridge) – Stop by the largest outlet mall in Virginia to pick up your holiday gifts and visit with Santa for photos and drop off your holiday wish list.

11/15 – Breakfast with Santa at Potomac Mills Mall (Woodbridge) – From 8:30am – 9:30am kids can get a little one on one time with Santa while enjoying breakfast too! Reservations are required for this event, so please be sure to check out Potomac Mills event calendar for updates on this holiday event!

11/17 – Santa Arrives at Manassas Mall (Manassas) – Get into the holiday spirit with a visit to Manassas Mall to wrap up your gift buying list and see Santa daily through December 24th.

12/1 – Annual Santa Parade at Manassas Mall (Manassas) – From 1pm – 4pm you can bring the entire family out for an afternoon of live music, balloon artists, games and more!

12/8 – Santa comes to Rippon Lodge (Woodbridge) – You better watch out! You better not cry! Santa Claus is visiting Rippon Lodge for one afternoon only. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras for photos with Santa and outdoor family friendly activities too. This event will run from 1pm – 3pm.

For detailed event information, please contact the attraction or business on details of their event(s).

For additional information things to do, please contact Nicole Warner, Media & Partner Relations Specialist, with the Prince William County Office of Tourism at NWarner@PWCgov.org.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.