Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling to Play Jiffy Lube Live Accompanied by Full Orchestra

Transcendent, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Evanescence and acclaimed Billboard Award-winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling are co-headlining a 2018 summer amphitheater tour across North America.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in 31 North American cities.

On July 24, they will be performing in Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live, an amphitheater that attracts concert-goers from Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland and beyond.

Both artists’ shows will be accompanied by a full orchestra, highlighting both acts musicality and their incredible performance abilities that continue to blow fans away. The orchestrated performances will also perfectly accent the astounding amphitheater venues across the U.S. and Canada that the two will be performing in, making for a magical summer evening.

The trek will wrap September 8 in Ridgefield, Washington at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.

The two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning orchestral alternative rock band Evanescence hit the music scene with the 2003 landmark debut album Fallen. It features global hits Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal,” also featured in the Daredevil soundtrack, as well as “Going Under” and “Everybody’s Fool.” Fallen is one of only eight albums in the history of the chart to spend at least a year on the Billboard Top 50.

In 2016 and early 2017, Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist/backing vocalist Troy McLawhorn and guitarist Jen Majura released their fourth album and most ambitious release to date, titled Synthesis. Released Fall 2017 on BMG, the band worked in the studio with producers Will Hunt and orchestra arranger and composer David Campbell.

Synthesis featured two new Evanescence songs in addition to fan favorites re-imagined with a live orchestra and electronica. Evanescence launched the “Synthesis Live” tour in North America last fall. Augmented by Synthesis producer & live electronicist, Will Hunt, cellist & composer Dave Eggar & conductor Susie Seiter, the band combines their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra. The group truly delivered a transcendent concert experience.

In the over five years since the release of Lindsey Stirling 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer, and artist quietly and humbly became one of the 21stcentury’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music.

After bowing at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart, holding #1 on the Classical Album Chart for 21 consecutive weeks, and receiving a Billboard Music Award for “Top Dance/Electronic Album,” her sophomore opus “Shatter Me“ would not only garner an RIAA Gold certification, but it would rank as the #2 Dance/Electronic Album and #1 Classical Album on Billboard’s 2015 Year-End charts.

Her literary debut The Only Pirate at the Party—co-written with her sister Brook S. Passey—became a New York Times Bestseller. Lindsey’s third-studio album Brave Enough, debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart, went on to score the #1 spot on Billboard’s year-end Top Dance/Electronic Album list and earned Stirling a 2017 Billboard Music Award for “Top Dance/Electronic Album”.

Stirling is the model of a modern independent recording artist, with a symbiotic relationship with her fans. She uses her own story to show teenagers that you’ve got to have confidence in the very thing that makes you unique – then wait for the world to catch up.

The two artists recently collaborated on the song, “Hi-Lo” from the latest Evanescence album, Synthesis, which features a virtuosic violin solo by Lindsey Stirling. Listen to the track HERE.

Thus far, the media has offered high praise for Evanescence’s live show.

“Lee firmly re-establishes herself as one of rock’s pre-eminent vocalists, exhibiting an impressive range that still packs a wallop…a synthesis of rock, classical and EDM” – Variety

“The majesty of Ms. Lee… was undeniable.” – Wall Street Journal

“a delight….[Amy Lee’s voice] was enough to make you wonder whether she was a rock star or an opera star.” – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“the show presented Lee in the way she was perhaps always meant to be heard.” – Sydney Morning Herald

Media praise for Lindsey Stirling’s live show include:

“Can a violin concert be epic? Lindsey Stirling proves that, yes. Yes, it can.” – Denver Post

“Live, Stirling’s performance takes on a new level of respect as you see her stiff left arm holding the violin while her body twists, contorts and moves around. She never misses a note or beat as her music carries the listener on a whirlwind of instrumentals.” – Creative Loafing

“Stirling occupies a truly unique space in music and has a lot to give her fans who continue to welcome her into their lives with open arms.” – Daily Hive

“A genre defying artist… Stirling continues to defy your ridiculous music categories” – Huffington Post

“the innovative violinist crafts a sonic soundscape that taps listeners’ imagination.” – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

EVANESCENCE AND LINDSEY STIRLING 2018 TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Friday, July 06, 2018 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Saturday, July 07, 2018 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Monday, July 09, 2018 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Chicago, IL*+ Ravinia Festival* Thursday, July 12, 2018 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Saturday, July 14, 2018 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Friday, July 20, 2018 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Saturday, July 21, 2018 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, July 27, 2018 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Saturday, July 28, 2018 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga PAC Friday, August 10, 2018 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday, August 11, 2018 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheatre Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Atlanta, GA* TBD* Friday, August 17, 2018 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, August 18, 2018 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Monday, August 20, 2018 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Wednesday, August 22, 2018 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Champion Square Friday, August 24, 2018 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion Saturday, August 25, 2018 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Friday, August 31, 2018 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Saturday, September 01, 2018 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday, September 07, 2018 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Saturday, September 08, 2018 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Photos provided by publicists with the Evanescence and Lindsey Sterling’s 2018 summer tour.

