Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling to Play Jiffy Lube Live Accompanied by Full Orchestra
Transcendent, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Evanescence and acclaimed Billboard Award-winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling are co-headlining a 2018 summer amphitheater tour across North America.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in 31 North American cities.
On July 24, they will be performing in Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live, an amphitheater that attracts concert-goers from Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland and beyond.
Both artists’ shows will be accompanied by a full orchestra, highlighting both acts musicality and their incredible performance abilities that continue to blow fans away. The orchestrated performances will also perfectly accent the astounding amphitheater venues across the U.S. and Canada that the two will be performing in, making for a magical summer evening.
The trek will wrap September 8 in Ridgefield, Washington at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.
The two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning orchestral alternative rock band Evanescence hit the music scene with the 2003 landmark debut album Fallen. It features global hits Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal,” also featured in the Daredevil soundtrack, as well as “Going Under” and “Everybody’s Fool.” Fallen is one of only eight albums in the history of the chart to spend at least a year on the Billboard Top 50.
In 2016 and early 2017, Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist/backing vocalist Troy McLawhorn and guitarist Jen Majura released their fourth album and most ambitious release to date, titled Synthesis. Released Fall 2017 on BMG, the band worked in the studio with producers Will Hunt and orchestra arranger and composer David Campbell.
Synthesis featured two new Evanescence songs in addition to fan favorites re-imagined with a live orchestra and electronica. Evanescence launched the “Synthesis Live” tour in North America last fall. Augmented by Synthesis producer & live electronicist, Will Hunt, cellist & composer Dave Eggar & conductor Susie Seiter, the band combines their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra. The group truly delivered a transcendent concert experience.
In the over five years since the release of Lindsey Stirling 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer, and artist quietly and humbly became one of the 21stcentury’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music.
After bowing at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart, holding #1 on the Classical Album Chart for 21 consecutive weeks, and receiving a Billboard Music Award for “Top Dance/Electronic Album,” her sophomore opus “Shatter Me“ would not only garner an RIAA Gold certification, but it would rank as the #2 Dance/Electronic Album and #1 Classical Album on Billboard’s 2015 Year-End charts.
Her literary debut The Only Pirate at the Party—co-written with her sister Brook S. Passey—became a New York Times Bestseller. Lindsey’s third-studio album Brave Enough, debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart, went on to score the #1 spot on Billboard’s year-end Top Dance/Electronic Album list and earned Stirling a 2017 Billboard Music Award for “Top Dance/Electronic Album”.
Stirling is the model of a modern independent recording artist, with a symbiotic relationship with her fans. She uses her own story to show teenagers that you’ve got to have confidence in the very thing that makes you unique – then wait for the world to catch up.
The two artists recently collaborated on the song, “Hi-Lo” from the latest Evanescence album, Synthesis, which features a virtuosic violin solo by Lindsey Stirling. Listen to the track HERE.
Thus far, the media has offered high praise for Evanescence’s live show.
“Lee firmly re-establishes herself as one of rock’s pre-eminent vocalists, exhibiting an impressive range that still packs a wallop…a synthesis of rock, classical and EDM” – Variety
“The majesty of Ms. Lee… was undeniable.” – Wall Street Journal
“a delight….[Amy Lee’s voice] was enough to make you wonder whether she was a rock star or an opera star.” – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
“the show presented Lee in the way she was perhaps always meant to be heard.” – Sydney Morning Herald
Media praise for Lindsey Stirling’s live show include:
“Can a violin concert be epic? Lindsey Stirling proves that, yes. Yes, it can.” – Denver Post
“Live, Stirling’s performance takes on a new level of respect as you see her stiff left arm holding the violin while her body twists, contorts and moves around. She never misses a note or beat as her music carries the listener on a whirlwind of instrumentals.” – Creative Loafing
“Stirling occupies a truly unique space in music and has a lot to give her fans who continue to welcome her into their lives with open arms.” – Daily Hive
“A genre defying artist… Stirling continues to defy your ridiculous music categories” – Huffington Post
“the innovative violinist crafts a sonic soundscape that taps listeners’ imagination.” – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
EVANESCENCE AND LINDSEY STIRLING 2018 TOUR DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Friday, July 06, 2018
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Theatre
|Saturday, July 07, 2018
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Monday, July 09, 2018
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Tuesday, July 10, 2018
|Chicago, IL*+
|Ravinia Festival*
|Thursday, July 12, 2018
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music
|Saturday, July 14, 2018
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Tuesday, July 17, 2018
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Wednesday, July 18, 2018
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Friday, July 20, 2018
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Saturday, July 21, 2018
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Tuesday, July 24, 2018
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Wednesday, July 25, 2018
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Friday, July 27, 2018
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Saturday, July 28, 2018
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga PAC
|Friday, August 10, 2018
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Saturday, August 11, 2018
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Tuesday, August 14, 2018
|Simpsonville, SC
|Heritage Park Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, August 15, 2018
|Atlanta, GA*
|TBD*
|Friday, August 17, 2018
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Saturday, August 18, 2018
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|Monday, August 20, 2018
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|Wednesday, August 22, 2018
|New Orleans, LA
|Bold Sphere Music at Champion Square
|Friday, August 24, 2018
|Dallas, TX
|Starplex Pavilion
|Saturday, August 25, 2018
|The Woodlands, TX
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Tuesday, August 28, 2018
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Wednesday, August 29, 2018
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Friday, August 31, 2018
|Chula Vista, CA
|Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
|Saturday, September 01, 2018
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, September 05, 2018
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Friday, September 07, 2018
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Saturday, September 08, 2018
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Photos provided by publicists with the Evanescence and Lindsey Sterling’s 2018 summer tour.
© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
