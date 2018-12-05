Experience Santa Sightings, Holiday Events & More in Prince William this December

Submitted by Prince William County Office of Tourism

December 2018 Events in Prince William County Region

There are so many reasons for residents and visitors to enjoy Prince William County this holiday season. December brings holiday shopping, visits from Santa, festive music, seasonal brews, cocktails and menu items throughout Prince William, Virginia.

Check out the events throughout the region, which includes concerts, festivals and family-friendly events for the community.

Santa Sightings:

12/1 – 12/24 – Santa at Potomac Mills Mall (Woodbridge) – Stop by the largest outlet mall in Virginia to pick up your holiday gifts and visit with Santa for photos and drop off your holiday wish list.

12/2 – 12/9 – Santa at Lake Ridge Nursery (Woodbridge) – Bring your little ones to have their photo taken and talk to Santa Noel about their Holiday Wish list.

12/8 – Santa comes to Rippon Lodge (Woodbridge) – You better watch out! You better not cry! Santa Claus is visiting Rippon Lodge for one afternoon only. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras for photos with Santa and outdoor family friendly activities too. This event will run from 1pm – 3pm.

12/8 – Civil War Christmas at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge) – See the park’s very own jolly Civil War era Santa in his handmade, festive suit. Bring the entire family out for an afternoon of holiday cheer. Enjoy period music, costumed interpreters and light refreshments. Make decorations as folks during the Civil War did.

12/8 Santa comes to the Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) – Stop by the brewery and take pictures with Santa on Dec 8th from 1-4pm. Find their elf on the shelf, pick up your Christmas tree and try their variety of seasonal beers.

12/8 Brentsville District High School Santa’s Workshop – Organized by the parent-teacher organization, children can enjoy holiday events and meet Santa at BDHS from 1-3 p.m. prior to the Nokesville Christmas Parade. Purchase tickets online.

12/8 – Dumfries Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting & Photos with Santa (Dumfries) – Dumfries Christmas Parade, tree lighting and visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus will be an event to remember. Visitors can expect holiday songs, a Christmas story, goodies and hot coco as the Christmas tree is lit too.

12/8 – Mistletoe Magic: Holiday Festival at Parkridge Center (Manassas) – This FREE, family-friendly festival will feature a stationary hot air balloon, winter-themed games, crafts, holiday music, a festive train ride, s’mores, hot chocolate bar and a Meet and Greet with Mr. Claus himself!

12/8 – Regional WinterFest in Historic Occoquan (Occoquan) – Visitors will enjoy heart-warming fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live holiday music, sample free hot chocolate and delight in a special visit from Santa Claus! WinterFest is a daylong family-friendly celebration of the winter season that highlights multiple destinations with entertainment, food, and activities for all ages in the Lorton-Occoquan-Lake Ridge region.

12/15 – Breakfast with Santa at Uptown Alley (Manassas) – Enjoy breakfast with Santa at Uptown Alley and finish up your holiday shopping at Manassas Mall that afternoon.

Holiday Happenings & Festive Events:

12/1 – Christmas 1862 at the Stone House (Manassas National Battlefield Park) – Celebrate Victorian Christmas traditions with caroling, crafts, cider, cookies, and more, as well as to remember the soldiers who were away from home for Christmas 1862, and those who would never return.

12/1 – 12/22 – Holidays through the Ages at Rippon Lodge (Woodbridge) – Stroll through seasonal celebrations of the past at Rippon Lodge. With interiors and exteriors of the historic house decorated for the holidays, guests view seasonal festivities to depict the holidays from the Colonial period though the 1940’s as well as reflect different religions. Light refreshments, a warm beverage, and shopping for unique Rippon merchandise round out a wonderful holiday experience.

12/1 – It’s Time for Mistletoe & Holly Performance at Hylton Memorial Chapel (Woodbridge) – Join the New Dominion Choraliers for their Annual Christmas Show to get into the holiday spirit.

12/1 – “The Nutcracker” at Colgan High School (Manassas) – Join the Colgan High School theatrical team for their 10th Anniversary Performance of “The Nutcracker.” Performance will be held in the school theater.

12/2 Holiday Bazaar at Bull Run Mountain Community Center (Haymarket) – Finish up your holiday shopping at this unique event featuring local arts, handmade goods, and quality gifts such as pottery, watercolor prints, photos, knitted goods, purses, wood products, beauty supplies, jewelry, personalized bags and products, pet treats and more!

12/2 – Nutcracker Character Breakfast at the Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet (Manassas) – Meet the characters from the Nutcracker Ballet at this FREE Nutcracker Character Breakfast! Families can enjoy a tasty breakfast with your favorite characters, pose for pictures and even learn some dance steps!

12/2 – Ornament Painting at Tucked Away Brewing Co. (Manassas) – Celebrate the Holidays with Tucked Away Brewing Co.’s ornament painting class. Each ticket includes two (2) glass ornaments and all materials. Perfect for a gift or treat yourself.

12/4 – Marine Corps Base Quantico Brass Band Holiday Concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. (Triangle) – The Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band will be performing holiday music in Leatherneck Gallery at 1:00 pm. This event is FREE and open to the public.

12/7 – American Festival Pops Orchestra at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) – Deck the halls with boughs of holly! Celebrate the holidays at the Hylton Center with the American Festival Pops Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, which has become a cherished tradition.

12/8 – Nokesville Christmas Parade (Nokesville) – The 7th Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade and celebration is this Saturday, Dec. 8, beginning at 4 p.m. The parade will begin at Brentsville District High School and travel along Fitzwater Drive to The Nokesville Church of the Brethren.

12/8 – 12/22 – The Alien Who Stole Christmas at Hylton Planetarium (Woodbridge) – Planetarium visitors will go on a tour of winter’s evening sky and then join jolly ol’ Santa and concerned alien, Mr. Freep, as they explore the solar system’s planets and meet the Christmas Eve needs of their fictitious inhabitants.

12/8 – Holiday Sip & Shop at The Zen Lounge (Manassas) – Come and check out a variety of boutique owners, crafters, direct sales associates and artists. All under one roof. Great way to kick off your or finish up your Holiday shopping. We have something for everyone both from style and price. Two of the best things together….a wine tasting and shopping?!?

12/22 – Jingle Mingle & PJ Party at Sinistral Brewing Company (Manassas) – Celebrating the holidays all season long at Sinistral Save the date for this official Christmas Party with the Sinistral team.

Other Area Events: er!

12/6 – Bull Run Mountain Naturalist Hike (Haymarket) – Join a professional naturalist and discover the flora and fauna of the local region. This program is free, all are welcome.

12/29 – Havana Nights! Dancing under the starts @ The Electric Palm (Woodbridge) – Enjoy an evening out at the Electric Palm with dance performances, lessons, live music and a DJ!

Check out our NEW Event Calendar HERE for more events in Prince William. Visit PWC “Places to Stay” for information on convenient hotels and lodging in Prince William County.

By Nicole Warner, Media & Partner Relations Specialist, Prince William County Office of Tourism

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.