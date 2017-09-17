Haymarket Day 2017 Draws Huge Crowd

The Town of Haymarket threw its 29th Haymarket Day, Saturday, which drew one of the largest crowds in recent years. There were a record number of parade participants and vendors alike.

The parade included several dance schools, martial arts schools, gymnastics and preschools. Local businesses and those campaigning for office in November elections were also well represented.

Washington Street was packed with both vendors and attendees, and people cheered for the local entertainment: student performers on the demonstration stage.

If you missed it, don’t worry. The 30th annual Haymarket Day next year is expected to be even bigger.

Take a look at the slide show.

SchoolOfRock LHS ArcheryFloat dance Children DanceStuido Dancing Hands Up BackFlip AtTheParade CupcakeHeaven Tigers Shopping crowds balloons

