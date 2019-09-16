Heather Sorenson to Premiere Anthem Dedicated to Farthest Corners

At Greenwich on September 21

In addition to writing stirring lyrics for Christian anthems, composing and arranging musical scores for both traditional and contemporary choirs across the country and, indeed the world, Heather Sorenson has a heart for mission.

She will bring her considerable talents to Greenwich Presbyterian Church in Nokesville on September 21 where she will be the featured artist at a concert beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary.

The Greenwich Chancel Choir, led by Music Director Lon Quinones, will have the honor of presenting the premiere of an anthem composed by Heather that is dedicated to the work of Farthest Corners, a mission started by Greenwich Presbyterian member and Nokesville native Austin House.

Farthest Corners, a mission organization sponsored by Greenwich Presbyterian and several other local and regional churches, has built orphanages and schools in Burma for children in need.

Sorenson and the Greenwich Chancel Choir will also sing several favorite Sorenson anthems. In addition, the artist will sing and play some of her compositions. The September 21 concert will be the third event Heather has presented at Greenwich on behalf of Farthest Corners.

In her hometown of Dallas, Heather is involved with a mission called The Grace Center. It is a facility where volunteer medical and dental professionals will provide services to meet some of the substantial needs of the homeless in the Dallas area. She performed on behalf of the center at a highly successful fundraising kick-off gala on September 2018, when she launched her first music CD, “Midnight Faith.”

Reserve the date and invite your friends to join you at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 21, for a very uplifting evening of music and mission support. There will be no admission charge but a free-will offering will be taken to benefit Farthest Corners.

Greenwich Presbyterian Church is located at 15400 Greenwich Church Way in Nokesville, VA. For additional information about the concert please call the church office at 703-754-7933 or 703-743-2905.

Learn more about Heather at www.heathersorenson.com.

Heather Sorensen- Psalm 91, Lyric video

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.