Hubble Space Telescope Topic at Freedom Museum

As part of the Freedom Museum Speaker Series, Steven J. Leete, a NASA Engineer, will make a graphic presentation about the Hubble Space Telescope and discuss its future, Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Leete joined NASA in 1987 and worked on several space flight missions, including the Cosmic Background Explorer, Cassini/Composite Infrared Spectrometer, Landsat 7, three Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions, and Constellation.

Leete received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Princeton University in 1981 and worked for Hughes Aircraft Company on Intelsat VI before joining NASA. He received his Master of Science in Engineering from George Washington University in 1997. He has published articles on the mass driver, satellite servicing, and space solar power.

The Freedom Museum is located in the Terminal Building at the Manassas Regional Airport, 10600 Harry Parrish Blvd, Manassas, VA 20110. The event is from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served.

