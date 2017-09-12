Insane Clown Posse Not Playing Bristow this Weekend

Despite information to the contrary circulating on the internet, the Insane Clown Posse will not be holding a free concert, Sept. 16, at Jiffy Lube Live. Sam Hunt is scheduled to play that night as per his ’50 in A 30′ Tour.

The Insane Clown Posses fan base “Juggalos” will be holding its Juggalo March on Washington that day. Coincidentally, the march has been scheduled for the same day as the pro-Trump “Mother of All Rallies.”

The March was planned with the intent of disassociating the Juggalos from the gang classification they received from the FBI. In 2011, the FBI’s added The Juggalos to the National Gang Threat Assessment report, describing them as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.”

The band has since fought that assessment in court to no avail. “We have tried to use the American judicial system to achieve justice and we failed.”

According to the band, that classification has had serious consequences, causing people to be fired from their jobs, denied entry into the armed forces and even lose custody of their children.

Almost a year ago, Insane Clown Posse had announced they would be planning at Jiffy Lube Live and it was reported by several news outlets including Time and Spin Magazine. It was also shared on their website and some fan-based sites. One of those website named the Prince William Sheriff’s Department as responsible for canceling the show.

Nathan Probus, a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police said The Insane Clown Posse were not told they could not perform in Prince William, Jiffy Lube Live had a scheduling conflict.

Other sites alleged that the venue discriminated against the band. A spokesperson for Live Nation at Jiffy Lube said that Sam Hunt is scheduled for that day and did not offered additional comments.

The Insane Clown Police said they hope that their supporters will come together to peacefully demonstrate solidarity and show that the Juggalo Family is “not a gang, public menace, cult, or any of the other untrue labels they have attempted to slap on us throughout the years.”

“To be sure, this is NOT a party, gathering of the Juggalos, or a frivolous social event,” said the website. “This march is a serious, peaceful public demonstration, organized for one purpose – to deliver a message to the world showing how Juggalos have been unfairly stigmatized and discriminated against simply for identifying as being part of a particular music-based subculture.”

