Manassas Ballet Theatre Closes 2018-19 Season with The Sleeping Beauty

MANASSAS, VA…For the final performance of our 2018-19 Season, Manassas Ballet Theatre (MBT) presents The Sleeping Beauty May 17-19 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Choose from four performances: Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 18 , 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m.

This timeless, fairy tale ballet has all the magical elements of a classic – a princess, prince, fairy godmothers, the evil fairy Carabosse, and a beautiful score by Tchaikovsky. All ages will delight in this performance featuring the popular storyline and accompaniment by Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra.

“There is no better way to close out a wonderful season,” says Artistic Director Amy Wolfe. “There are so many magical elements in this ballet, including the beautiful Garland Waltz.”

Kaitlin Frankenfield will dance the part of Princess Aurora, with Joshua Burnham dancing the role of the Prince. The professional company and students from Manassas Ballet Academy fill out the large cast, certain to bring the lush costumes and custom scenery to life and delight audiences.

MBT offers discounts for active and retired military (including free tickets for each opening night); employees of PWC, City of Manassas, Federal government and major corporate sponsors; Scouts and groups of 10+. Please contact MBT at 703-257-1811 or at info@manassasballet.org for more information. Check our website for 10% off dinner at restaurants such as Carmello’s, CJ Finz, and Mum Mum as well!

Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible, affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community, and the highest caliber of training to students of all levels at the affiliated school, Manassas Ballet Academy. MBT is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas, and is the resident ballet company of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University. For tickets and information, please visit http://www.manassasballet.org

