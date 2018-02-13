Manassas Photographers Exhibit at City Hall

By Manassas City Government

The Hall at Manassas City Hall is hosting a new exhibit, featuring City of Manassas government staff photography; it is the hall’s largest employee art exhibit to date.

The exhibit showcases 12 photographers. Photo image objects, and animals and landscapes all ranging from the domestic to the exotic.

“At this exhibit, visitors may see a glorious mountain landscape next to a tiger or a puffin. Bears and elk grace one wall, while jets and old aircraft reside on another,” said City spokeswoman Patty Prince.

These pieces and more can be viewed at 9027 Center Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are free to the public.

“This exhibit is truly not to be missed and is on display now through March 16, 2018!” said City spokeswoman Patty Prince.

Exhibits in The Hall at City Hall rotate on a monthly basis and include different forms of visual art.

For more information about art in the City of Manassas, visit www.manassascity.org/art.

tiger (1) Sunflower (1) Puffin (1) Fire hat (1)

