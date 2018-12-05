Nokesville Community Presents Christmas Parade, Santa Workshop, Live Nativity

Come to Nokesville, Saturday, to attend Brentsville High School’s Santa’s Workshop, the Nokesville Hometown Christmas Parade, Church of the Brethren live nativity and other holiday events.

The Parade

The Nokesville Hometown Christmas Parade Committee will hold its Seventh Annual Parade and Festivities, Saturday, December 8, starting at 4 p.m. at Brentsville District High School. The parade will travel from the high school down Fitzwater Drive to Route 28/Nokesville Road.

The parade is a family-friendly event of pageantry and holiday cheer that features individuals from local businesses, organizations and schools. Spectators should expect festive holiday scenes, music, dancing, animals and vehicles. The parade ends with Santa Claus riding upon a Nokesville Fire Department Engine.

The parade is organized and funded by several Nokesville organizations: Friends Uniting Nokesville (FUN), the Nokesville-Bristow Ruritan Club, the Nokesville Church of the Brethren, and the Nokesville Business Association as well as a few helpful individuals.

After the Parade

After the parade at approximately 5 p.m., the Nokesville Church of the Brethren will present a its annual live nativity scene on the church lawn. The children’s live nativity includes the original Christmas story, a choir singing Christmas carols and live manger animals.

They will conclude with a candle lighting.

Following the nativity scene, Nokesville Church of the Brethren is having a Community Chili Dinner at the church. People can attend with a $5 per person donation. Children 12 and under are free. All proceeds benefit the Nokesville School lunch program and Community Blessing Box.

Free horse-drawn carriage rides leave from the church all evening!

Before the Parade

Before the parade, families are invited to the Brentsville District High School where the Parent Teacher Academic Council [PTAC] will hold its Third Annual Santa’s Workshop from 1-3 p.m.

The event offers fun for the entire family and features games, crafts, face painting, snacks and a visit with Santa. Admission is $5 per child or $20 per family. The proceeds go towards supporting PTAC’s technology initiative for the school.

Each child who visits with Santa will receive an age appropriate book. There will be free snacks and additional food available to purchase.

Purchase tickets ahead of time online.

