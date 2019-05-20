Nokesville Day 2019 Sees Large Turnout

Nokesville Day 2019 had a large turnout due to beautiful – though hot – weather, and various fun activities for the whole family!

Saturday May 18 at 11 a.m., the parade traveled down Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location was a crowd-pleaser, this year. Vendors aligned Fitzwater, creating a central location that fostered a more festive atmosphere.

The parade was family friendly and well-represented the Nokesville community, the Brentsville District and Prince William County as a whole. Participants included Citizen of the Year Jay Yankey of Yankey Farms, several Teachers of the Year from local schools, the Brentsville High School Marching Band, Brentsville High School Cheerleaders and the Prince William Dance Academy.

Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, political organizations, elected officials and those running for office were also represented. The parade was alive with music, children, tractors, classic cars, marchers, adults and children. Parade walkers interacted with the crowd by waving, shaking hands or handing out candy.

Here are some of the highlights in a photo slide.

Family Clerk Handshake Tractor car Cheerleaders Sheriff2 StartofParade Banner AmusementBounceHouse StartofParade Vendors EvaSlide DSC_0061 DSC_0060 DSC_0082 DSC_0059 DSC_0085 DSC_0088 DSC_0091 DSC_0100 DSC_0102 DSC_0107 DSC_0114 DSC_0112 DSC_0134 DSC_0137 Axes

Vendors sold arts, crafts and clothing. There was also a variety of warm food, as well as cold ice and ice-cream. Local businesses set up stands for representatives to introduce themselves to community members and explain their services and products.

Lastly, there were children’s activities such as bounce houses, face-painting and balloon animals.

Live music followed the parade.

Princewilliam.tv produced a video of the parade.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.