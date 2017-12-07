Nokesville’s 6th Annual Christmas Parade is Saturday

The Six Annual Nokesville Christmas Parade and celebration is this Saturday, Dec. 9, beginning at 4 p.m.

The parade will begin at Brentsville District High School and travel along Fitzwater Drive to The Nokesville Church of the Brethren.

The parade is fun for the whole family. It includes local dance troupes, marching bands, cars and trucks and colorful floats sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

The end of the parade features Santa Claus riding on a Nokesville Fire Engine.

Fitzwater Drive will be closed during the parade. Staging before the parade will take place at Brentsville District High School.

Following the parade, there will be a live nativity at the Nokesville Church of the Brethren commencing at sundown. All are invited.

After the nativity celebration, the Church of the Brethren invites community members to a chili dinner. The church requests a $5 donation per meal for those over the age of 12. All of the money will go directly towards local charity.

Friends Uniting Nokesville (FUN), Nokesville Business Association and Nokesville Church of the Brethren have cooperatively sponsored the parade this year. Stan Keys is the parade organizer.

Tom Basham, owner of Nokesville Design, PLC, will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. Basham was chosen for his involvement as a founding member of the NBA.

Pete Jacobius, Nokesville’s Postmaster for the past 23 years is Citizen of the Year.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.