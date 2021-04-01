NOVEC Calls for Elementary Students’ Art for Contest

MANASSAS, Va. — Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) invites students in kindergarten through fifth grade to enter art in Cooperative Living magazine’s annual Youth Art Contest. Entries are due May 3. Art should reflect the theme, “How My Pet Makes Life Better.”

Artwork should be configured vertically (portrait-style) on an 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of white paper. Art can be in color or black and white. It can be in any medium, including crayon, pen, acrylics, charcoal and pencil. No tracing or “party pictures” done by a group are permitted.

Entries should be submitted using the online form at www.co-opliving.com/contests/ youth-art. Instructions are provided.

Judges at the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC), which publishes Cooperative Living, will select first-, second- and third-place winners in each grade. First-place winners in each category will receive $25 cash prizes. The “Best in Show” artist will win $100 and appear on the cover of the July issue of Cooperative Living, which will feature other winning artwork.

“We started the Youth Art Contest to encourage youthful creativity and give kids a chance to show their art to the magazine’s 1.3 million readers,” said Cooperative Living Editor Steven Johnson. “Each year, our judges are impressed with both the quality and creativity of the students’ work.”

About NOVEC

NOVEC, headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, is a not-for-profit corporation that provides electricity and energy-related services to more than 175,000 metered customers in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and Clarke counties, the City of Manassas Park, and the Town of Clifton. The utility is one of the largest electric cooperatives in the United States. For more information, visit novec.com or call 703-335-0500 or 1-888-335-0500.

About VMDAEC

The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, provides training, and communications and legislative services to 15 electric cooperatives serving in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. More than 578,000 homes and businesses in Virginia and Maryland receive the association’s Cooperative Living magazine.

For more information, visit www.vmdaec.com or www.co-opliving.com.

