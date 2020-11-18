NVSC to Replace Turf Field at Hellwig Memorial Park

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – The artificial turf at field number seven at George Hellwig Memorial Park, located at 14420 Bristow Road, is worn out and needs replacing.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently authorized the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (DRPT) to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Northern Virginia Soccer Club (NVSC) to replace the field’s artificial turf.

DRPT has a longstanding partnership with the NVSC to provide soccer programming for thousands of County residents.

The memorandum of understanding will allow the NVSC to replace the worn artificial turf at field seven for a total cost of $425,000, with the County contributing $41,907 to the project.

In exchange for paying the bulk of the cost to renovate the field, NVSC is allowed to program 80 percent of field seven for league-sponsored activities.

The artificial turf currently at field seven was installed in 2008.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.