October Means Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals, Thrills & Chills in Prince William

Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to enjoy the Fall season. Located 30 miles from Washington, DC, visitors may experience fall festivals, pumpkin patches, dueling pianos, live music, and more. Events include concerts, festivals and family-friendly events for the community. This is a snapshot of just a few of the great events you can find in D.C.’s Countryside this month, more events can be found at VisitPWC.com/Events .

To view events by date or filter by type, visit VisitPWC.com/Events.

Pumpkin Patches:

(Haymarket) – Boasting one of the area’s largest selections of pumpkins and gourds, this Fall market offers visitors more than 50 varieties! In addition, they have beautiful mums and other fall plants as well as fresh apple cider, tree ripe apples (pre-picked), fresh local produce, straw bales, corn stalks and other fall decorations. There is no admission fee for the Fall Market.

Lake Ridge Nursery Pumpkin Patch (Woodbridge) – The Lake Ridge Nursery Pumpkin Patch offers a variety of activities for kids: moon bounces, rope swing, zip line, slides and much more! Concessions available and pumpkin carving kits too.

The Pumpkin Patch at Yankey Farm (Nokesville) – Make this farm part of your family’s fall traditions. For 2019 they will be open from September 28 through October 30. Visitors can come out and pick the perfect pumpkin, get lost in their corn maze scavenger hunt, ride around the farm on the cow train, and play in the fun farmyard activity area. Their farmyard activities include farm animals, corn boxes, hay piles, slides, Farm Hoppers, and pedal tractors.

Pumpkin Patch and Hayrides at Evergreen Acres Farm (Nokesville) The pumpkin patch at Evergreen Acres Farm will be open for picking on the weekends throughout the month of October from 10 am. to 5:00 pm. They feature a hayride to the pumpkin patch. The pumpkins are $.50 per lb. There is no admission charge. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of Virginia craft beers at the newly opened Cedar Run Brewery located on the farm once they have found the perfect pumpkin!

Fall Festivals and Activities:

10/1 – 10/6 Oktoberfest at LnB TapHouse (Haymarket) Celebrate Oktoberfest with the team at LnB TapHouse and enjoy a variety of Oktoberfest beers, Jameson specials, and German style food all day!

10/2 – 10/31 Haunted Wine Tours at the Winery at Bull Run (Bull Run) Join the winery team for a lantern-led walking tour and full wine tasting through the historic and hallowed grounds of The Winery at Bull Run. Considering more than 22,000 casualties occurred on the Manassas Battlefield during the American Civil War, it should come as no surprise that tales of shadowy apparitions, orbs, and unexplained cannon fire abound.

10/4 Fireside Ghost Stories at Ben Lomond Historic Site (Manassas) Ben Lomond has a diverse and grim history from being a Civil War hospital to the home of countless slaves. Over the years, many local residents claimed to have seen ghosts and other spooky happenings at the site, claiming the site as haunted. Join us for an exciting and eerie evening around the campfire to hear some of the ghost stories associated with the historic site.

10/5 Fall Festival at Silver Lake Park (Haymarket) Nature guides will lead patrons through the park on an autumn scavenger hunt at Silver Lake Regional Park. We will simmer a large caldron of apple butter over an open fire to enjoy on hot biscuits, fresh from the Dutch oven. Make your own corn husk doll. Enjoy autumn crafts, games, stories and hayrides through the park. Sip on delicious warm cider.

10/5 Oktoberfest at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Brew Republic’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest Festival is Saturday, October 5th from Noon to 11pm, featuring an indoor and outdoor biergarten, taproom party, the re-release of our beloved Uberbrau Marzen, delicious German food specials, a lederhosen/dirndl costume contest, stein holding competition, and more!

10/5 – 10/26 – Ghost Walk: Locked Inside at Weems-Botts Museum (Dumfries) Come explore one of the most haunted homes in Virginia. See the complete collection of allegedly haunted artifacts and review rare evidence as you participate in an actual investigation.

10/12 – WMZQ Fall Fest at Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow) Experience the Brantley Gilbert: Not Like Us Tour at Jiffy lube Live this Fall. Musical line up also includes Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell.

10/12 – Murder Mystery at Rippon Lodge (Woodbridge) Come out for a fun evening at Rippon Lodge to help solve a 20th-century crime! During a World War II evening gathering at Wade Ellis’, a horrible crime is committed. One of his guests is found dead. Who’s behind the sinister plot? Is there a saboteur amongst the guests; a double agent in disguise? Is anyone else in danger? For one night only, discover clues and solve the mystery of who committed the murder!

10/12 Fall Festival at Tackett’s Mill (Lake Ridge) Celebrate the start of Fall with your favorite Tackett’s Mill merchants! Bring the whole family out for an exciting day of characters, face painting, crafts, balloon art and live music!

10/18 Halloween Party at BeeHive Indoor Playground (Woodbridge) Spend the day enjoying a live reptile show (Reptile Alive), Games, Face Painting and Costume Contest. Kids receive a goody bag, balloon and a snack at the conclusion of the event.

10/19 Haymarket Day 2019 One of Western Prince William’s biggest festivals, Haymarket Day is a home town street festival including a parade, two main music stages, numerous food, art, craft brewery, and other vendors.

10/19 Spirits of Brentsville at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre (Brentsville) Come experience a spirited night as you explore the grounds and buildings where you may encounter the spirits of the past and hear their tales of sadness and triumph. Guided tours are every half hour. Not recommended for children under 10. Reservations strongly recommended.

10/19 PetOberfest at Stonebridge (Woodbridge) This event will feature pet and family friendly activities and pet-oriented exhibitors. The P.A.W. Express mobile adoption van will roll out for the day with cats and dogs from Prince William County Animal Shelter. Dress your furry friend up in a Halloween costume and stop by our photo booth for a FREE commemorative pic at our photo booth.

10/20 Trick or Treat – Stamps and Tote Bags at Water’s End Brewery (Lake Ridge) Enjoy a beer while your kiddo uses potato stamps to create their own Halloween themed trick or treat bag! All supplies and your first pour are included in the ticket.

10/25 The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Party at Alamo Draft House (Woodbridge) The team at Alamo Draft house knows that the key to the perfect ROCKY HORROR screening is to have fun and live the movie. With thrilling props, the most outrageous callbacks, boisterous sing-alongs, and stimulating pre-show games, this Movie Party will be your ultimate ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW – whether this is your first or 500th viewing.

10/26 Halloween Bash at the Harbour Grille (Woodbridge) It’s time to break out those Halloween costumes, let loose and have some ghoulish rockin’ fun w/SK6 at Harbour Grille!

10/26 Halloween’s Nightmare Thriller at Laser Quest (Woodbridge) 80’s Horror Theme laser tag – Think Jason, Mike Meyers, Freddie, and even throw in some Thriller! Costume Contest, Haunted Missions and More!

10/26 Spirits & Spirits in Historic Occoquan (Occoquan) The Town of Occoquan will host the SPIRITS & SPIRITS event on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11 am to 10 pm in the historic district. This brand-new event features a full day of free activities for everyone, including kids’ activities, a costume parade, a magic show, a haunted maze and a Spirit Garden with all your favorite beverages from 4 pm to 10pm!

10/26 Halloween Party & Costume Contest at the Electric Palm (Woodbridge) Come out for a night of fun and festivities as the Electric Palm hosts their 3rd Annual Halloween Costume Party on Saturday, October 26th. They will be judging the sexiest, scariest, best group, and best overall costumes. Cash prize for each category. $5 cover fee at the door. The Fringe Benefits band will take the stage at 8:30pm to get the party started.

10/26 Cookies & Scream at Cookies & Cream (Haymarket) Enjoy an evening of Halloween fun with the whole family. Kids activities, giveaways, games and entertainment. Feel free to dress up and show off your Halloween best!

10/25 Haunted Manor House and Halloween Party at The Winery at La Grange (Haymarket) The party goes from 6pm to 9pm and Registration includes one glass of wine per person. A food truck will be on-site to keep you partying all night long! This event is open only to guests who are 21 and older. There will be a Blind Tasting Competition, photo booth and Costume contest so come dressed your best to win the prizes!

More October Events:

10/3 Dueling Pianos at Madigan’s Waterfront (Occoquan) Live energetic music, witty banter, and a good time all mixed into one night!

10/4 The Second City at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) There is nothing quite like live sketch comedy, especially when it’s performed by the renowned satirists of The Second City. Prepare for laugh-out-loud entertainment that zings with spontaneity and good fun.

10/5 – 10/6 Oysterfest at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run (Haymarket) Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch will be serving up delicious Oysters, and they are Re-Releasing the World’s 1st Mussel Stout. Guests can enjoy live music and don’t forget NFL games will be on all day Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

10/6 – 10/27 Sunday Vineyard Tours at the Winery at La Grange (Haymarket) In depth educational Tour of our Vineyards and Cellar. Learn about the viticulture behind growing grapes in Virginia and the whole process behind fermentation and aging. Harvest is an exciting time to get a look behind the scenes of what goes into your favorite Virginia Wines!

10/13 Matt Haimovitz with Dinnerstein at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Marking Ludwig van Beethoven’s upcoming 250th birthday in 2020, this sublime concert juxtaposes this classical master with one of today’s most influential composers—Philip Glass—for a fascinating concert of “then and now.”

10/22 So You Think You Can Dance Live! at the Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) So You Think You Can Dance, the 16-time Emmy® Award-winning FOX TV show that has reignited America’s fascination with dance, comes to Merchant Hall for one pulsating night in this Hylton Center EXTRA! performance. So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019 brings together the top contestants from Season 16, airing summer 2019.

10/24 Cirque Mei at the Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas) Direct from the People’s Republic of China, this ensemble of elite circus performers thrills young and old alike with their amazing feats of agility, strength, and poise. This spectacular performance is a colorful and lively celebration of the Chinese circus arts, which are famous throughout the world.

