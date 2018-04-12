Prince William Schools All County Arts Festival Is April 28th

A Showcase for the Senses – PWCS All-County Arts Festival on April 28

Come see the work of young and aspiring artists at the 2018 PWCS Fine Arts Festival on Saturday, April 28 at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School.

Browse the hallways, commons area, and gym to view more than 10,000 works created by our talented K–12 students across the county. Visit the auditorium to watch drama groups, choral, orchestra, and percussion ensembles perform throughout the day.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Colgan High School is located at 13833 Dumfries Road in Manassas.