Prince William Student Artwork Selected for Hylton Performing Arts Center Exhibit

By the Communications Department of Prince William County Schools

Forty works of art produced by students in 24 PWCS schools are on exhibit through March 10, in the Buchanan Partners Gallery at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, located at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas.

The 2018 exhibit of student artwork represents the creative talents of students from elementary to high school.

After their selection by the student’s art teacher, these exceptional pieces were those chosen by a panel of retired art educators. Every day, students create thousands of art pieces in the art classrooms across Prince William County. The artwork displayed here represents a small number of the many gifted young artists in the School Division.

The exhibit is free and open to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Works by the following student artists will be featured:

Addison Laskow, Tree of Life, Alvey Elementary School;

Hannah Phillips, Four Dance Photography, Battlefield High School;

Jacqueline Gottschalk, Paper King, Battlefield High School;

Matthew Akers, Self-Portrait, Bennett Elementary School;

Solyce O’Neal, Wildlife Drawing – Giraffe, Benton Middle School;

Gemma McCreight, Origami Swans, Benton Middle School;

Zeena Gadem, The Playground, Buckland Mills Elementary School;

Steven Gilbert, A First, Brentsville District High School;

Angel Winstead, Dreams on Wings, Brentsville District High School; Sutasinee Lertlitsittiporn, Tiger Pride, Brentsville District High School;

Oliver Horovenko, Amanda Leyva, Colgan High School;

Annelen Callaway, Ink Wash Portrait, Colgan High School;

Chanelle Braxton, Still Life, Colgan High School;

Amber Santa-Ana, Painting on Exposed Cardboard, Colgan High School;

Caitlyn Raymond, Mailbox Print, Colgan High School;

Grace Nicoletti, Flood, Colgan High School;

Amy Desjardin, Jamaica 2013, Colgan High School;

Annika Kirkland, Remembrance Creek, Colgan High School;

Angkana Chotikul, A Night in Bangkok, Colgan High School;

Trisha Ghosh, A Day in the African Safari, Colgan High School;

Justin Santaw, Current, Colgan High School;

Keren Santos, Egyptian Queen, Fred M. Lynn Middle School;

Michelle Nguyen, The Columns, Gainesville Middle School;

Layla French, Animal Stencil Print, Gainesville Middle School;

Iman Ibrahim, Mixed-Media Dream Catcher, Hampton Middle School;

Tayler McClain, Gel Highlighter Forshortening, Hylton High School;

Jasiah Sheffield, Pumpkin Patch Painting, Kyle Wilson Elementary School;

Lilliana Merino, Batik Tiki, Leesylvania Elementary School;

Isabelle Samay, Self-Portrait, Marsteller Middle School;

Ayanna Hill Midnight, Marumsco Hills Elementary School;

Riley Haberstitch, Pop Art Prints, Pattie Elementary School;

Evan Snyder, Scenes from a Frozen Fen, Pennington Traditional School;

Tuana Davis, Still-Life Drawing, Reagan Middle School;

Henry Benitez, Paper Mola, Rosa Parks Elementary School;

Ariel Cortes, OM Buddha, Stonewall Jackson High School;

Maria Palacios, Perspective Drawing, Vaughan Elementary School; Gabriel Clemens, Hot Air Balloon, Washington-Reid Elementary School;

Lyla Skye St. Dennis, Cherry Blossom Scroll, Westridge Elementary School;

Joanna Vitela, Living in the Light, Woodbridge High School; and Divine Porter, Colored Pencil Gourds, Woodbridge High School.