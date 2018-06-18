Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus Talks ‘Back To Us,’ Summer Tour

The country music juggernaut, Rascal Flatts will be preforming live at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, June 30, as part of their Back to Us Summer Tour. They will be joined by country music’s Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay.

Formed in 2000, Rascal Flatts has sold over 23.4 million albums, 34.3 million digital downloads and 10 million concert tickets. The band has had 17 number one songs on country charts, including recent hits “Yours If You Want It” and “I Like the Sound of That.”

Through it all, the core of the band remains founding members Gary Lenox on lead vocals; Joe Don “D.J.” Rooney on lead guitar; and Jay DeMarcus on keyboard and bass guitar.

For this summer’s tour, Jay DeMarcus said the album Back to Us is a return to their musical roots.“It’s a lot of what people fell in love with from day one with Rascal Flatts.”

When producing the 2017 album, they early on made the decision to only create music “that really spoke to use and touched us in a particular way, instead of chasing radio.”

DeMarcus believes the friendship amongst the trio made it possible for them to create and evolve. It is a blessing to work with Lenox and Rooney, he said.

“It’s been a wonderful ride. I don’t think any combination of three guys could have lasted this long. I think it’s a reflection of the fact that we really do love and respect one another. It’s a lesson in perseverance and patience.”

DeMarcus said concert-goers should expect June 30 at Jiffy Lube Live to be “one big party,” and invites people to come out to kick back with friends, a few beers and some great music. “Forget about your worries and cares for a couple of hours.”

He also promises an amazing show.

“If you think you have seen everything from us, you haven’t. And I think you are going to be surprised to see what this show has in store. We took a year off…and I think there is a new energy they are going to see on the stage.”

But concert-goers should be equally as excited to see their two opening performances. They include a set from Carly Pearce who performs “Every Little Thing.”

Also, performing at the show will be Dan + Shay, the country music duo composed of Dan Smyers and Shay Money, best known for country hits “Where It All Began” and “Obsessed.”

Both are coming off huge wins at the CMT Awards. Pearce won Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Every Little Thing” while Dan + Shay recently won the CMT Duo Video of the Year Award with “Tequila.”

“I think we’ve got the hottest young acts in country music right now. They’re just both on fire, and we are so proud to have both of them out with us,” DeMarcus said.

He said he thanks God that fans show up year after year and allows them to keep doing what they love.

Concert begins at 4 p.m on Saturday, June 30. Jiffy Lube Live is located at 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow. Pavillion and lawn seats are available.

