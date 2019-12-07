Santa Visits Kingsbrooke, Braemar with Nokesville Fire & Rescue
By Nokesville Fire & Rescue
Santa arrives this weekend. The elves have confirmed Santa’s arrival this Saturday, Dec 7 beginning at 10am.
The following neighborhoods will be visited. on Saturday, December 7:
> Foxborough
> Kingsbrook
> All streets on left side of Rollings Ford Rd. from Linton Hall Rd.
> Braemar (Orland Stone area & all areas off Tartan Hills Pkwy)
Units will announce their arrival on your street so keep your ears open!
SantaLeaving
SantaCandyCloseup
SantainKingsbrooke
SantaFireTruck
SantaWaving
© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Facebook Comments
Category: Arts & Entertainment, Community