banner ad

Santa Visits Kingsbrooke, Braemar with Nokesville Fire & Rescue

| December 7, 2019 | 0 Comments | Arts & Entertainment, Community

By Nokesville Fire & Rescue 

Santa arrives this weekend. The elves have confirmed Santa’s arrival this Saturday, Dec 7 beginning at 10am.

The following neighborhoods will be visited. on Saturday, December 7:

> Foxborough
> Kingsbrook
> All streets on left side of Rollings Ford Rd. from Linton Hall Rd.
> Braemar (Orland Stone area & all areas off Tartan Hills Pkwy)

Units will announce their arrival on your street so keep your ears open!

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Arts & Entertainment, Community

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
banner ad