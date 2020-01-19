St. Paul’s Haymarket to Hold Benefit Concert for Haymarket Regional Food Pantry

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will present a benefit concert, Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church located at 6750 Fayette Street, Haymarket, Virginia. All proceeds from the concert will go to the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.

“St. Paul’s has a strong and continuing bond with the food pantry, and this concert is an opportunity to enhance and broaden that bond while providing a new level of assistance to the food pantry and its clients,” said Reverend Sean Rousseau, Rector of St. Paul’s.

“We are blessed to have many talented singers and musicians within our parish, and we felt it would be natural for us to utilize their talents for the benefit of the food pantry,” said Rev. Sean.

This concert will be the first in memory at St. Paul’s, a church built in 1801. The historic church is the oldest that has remained in continuous use in Prince William County. It also served as a military hospital for both Union and Confederate soldiers during the Civil War.

The church is now thriving and has become an integral part of the Haymarket and Western Prince William Community. Part of its mission is to engage and to better the community. This includes support for local charities and nonprofits such as The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry (HRFP), whose mission is H.O.P.E. –”Helping Other People Eat.”

The HRFP is a multi-faith, community-based ministry comprised entirely of volunteers dedicated to eliminating hunger by providing food to individuals and families in Haymarket, Gainesville and the surrounding areas.

The HFRP relies entirely on food and financial support from its donors. Its Vision Statement professes: “A community in which everyone has access to sufficient and nutritious food.”

Their Values Statement proclaims: “We believe that access to nutritious food is a basic human right. We are committed to responding to the needs of our community through food distribution and support services.”

In lieu of purchasing concert tickets, Rev. Sean asks that guests attending the concert bring either non-perishable food items to donate, cash, or check made out to the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be postponed to Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

For further information, go to: www.stpaulsepiscopalhaymarket.org.

Hope to see you there! All are welcome. Family-friendly.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.