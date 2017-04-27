Stan Lee Scheduled to Appear at Awesome Con

When Awesome Con returns to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., June 16-18, it will feature a rare local appearance by Marvel Comics founder Stan Lee.

Lee is known to comic fans as Marvel’s figurehead and the creator of the publisher’s most successful properties including Spider-Man and the X-men. The con will be one of Lee’s final convention appearances, as the 94-year-old winds down his touring scheduled.

“I need to get a picture with Stan Lee, and I need to thank him for being such an important part of both my life as a fan and the creation of Awesome Con,” show founder Ben Penrod said. “Even though I’m one of millions of people who have been touched by his work, I just want to let him know that he’s in some way responsible for Awesome Con existing.

Awesome Con, which launched in 2013, celebrates comic books, collectibles, toys, games, original art, cosplay, discussion panels, costume contests and gaming tournaments.

The con will again offer a full lineup of programming, including celebrity guests John Barrowman (Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow), Khary Payton (Walking Dead), David Tennant (Doctor Who/Marvel’s Jessica Jones), and Eliza Dushku (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as well as comic creators Scott Snyder (Batman) and Greg Capullo (Batman and Reborn).

“Our attendees are groups of fans of Marvel Comics, Doctor Who, Star Wars, and other geeky comics, TV shows and films,” he said. “Keeping up with our attendees can be difficult, we’ve got to make sure stay up to date with the changes in trends and we have to know who the coolest comic creators and actors are in geek media.”

Penrod, who launched the show in April 2013, expects over 50,000 fans will attend the popular culture exhibition.

“We’ve been growing consistently every year and I expect that to continue to be the case for 2017,” he said.

In the next few years, he hopes to keep adding more attractions to Awesome Con like Pride Alley, a spotlight on LGBTQ creators and fans, and The Backlot, which features cool memorabilia and cars from TV.

Awesome Con is also working with Smithsonian Magazine to present a new live event held within the convention: Future Con, a three-day science, technology, and entertainment celebration. Future Con is headlined by StarTalk Live! and hosted by astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Tickets for Awesome Con, which include access to Future Con’s speakers and exhibits, can be purchased here.

© 2017, Jason Shaw. All rights reserved.