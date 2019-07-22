‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Coming to Hylton PAC

EMMY® AWARD-WINNING “SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE”

HITS THE HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

FOR SEASON 16’S

“SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019” TOUR

OCTOBER 22 AT 8:00 P.M.

Tickets on Sale to the General Public Beginning July 26

MANASSAS, VA– SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, the 16-time Emmy® Award-winning show that sparked America’s fascination with dance, is set to captivate audiences again this fall – live on tour.

Celebrating its momentous 16th season, members of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE’s Top 10 finalists will make their way to the Hylton Performing Arts Center as part of Season 16’s SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 on Tuesday, October 22 at 8 p.m. as a Hylton Center EXTRA! performance (10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA).

Along with Top 10 finalists, the Season 16 tour lineup will feature two of DANCE’s All-Stars, who will be announced at a later date. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 26 at HyltonCenter.org.

Hylton Center Patrons have three ways to receive advance tickets: Become a subscriber and/or Friend of the Hylton Center for access beginning today, July 22 (call 703-993-7700 for assistance); purchase a VIP package beginning 7/23; or American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. ET through Thursday, July 25, at 10:00 p.m. ET with code AXPEVENT.

Fall’s hottest ticket will feature this season’s most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions will present audiences across the country with the opportunity to experience LIVE the action brought into their living rooms each week on the beloved summer series, with a variety of sizzling, one-of-a-kind dance routines they have come to enjoy and expect from their favorite dancers.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE received four 2019 Primetime Emmy® Award nominations, including Outstanding Choreography (with Travis Wall and Luther Brown both recognized in the category), Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series.

Hylton Center EXTRA! Sponsors: NOVEC; Buck and Julie Waters, The Waters Foundation

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, July 26. Tickets subject to applicable service charges. Event time and dates subject to change. Check outdancelivetour.com for more details on the tour.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 is directed by visionary director Raj Kapoor and co-directed by Rita Maye Bland, with dance routines overseen by Emmy® award-winning supervising choreographer Mandy Moore.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 is produced by Faculty Productions.

Industrial Media is an independent production group launched with the acquisition of The Intellectual Property Company by the reorganized companies of CORE Media Group. Through its ownership interests in established industry leaders including Sharp Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation, B-17 Entertainment, Thumb Candy, and 19 Entertainment as well as overall deals with top production companies such as Momentum Content and Fairhaven Films, Industrial Media produces high-quality programming for linear television and digital platforms reaching audiences worldwide. Key programs include the global hit “American Idol” co-produced by 19 Entertainment for ABC and “So You Think You Can Dance” co-produced by 19 Entertainment for Fox, Sharp Entertainment’s “90 Day Fiancé” franchise for TLC and The Intellectual Property Corporation’s Emmy®-winning hit documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath” for A&E. Industrial Media companies produce over 40 series across 22 networks annually. Additionally, Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina and recent “American Idol” winners Maddie Poppe and Laine Hardy. Industrial Media is backed by the private equity firm Crestview Partners, BlackRock Asset Management, and the United Talent Agency. For more details, visit www.industrial-media.com .

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Golden Globe Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin‘ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and the “StreamyAwards.” Weekly television programming includes “So You Think You Can Dance” from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world’s most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a business unit of Valence Media, a diversified and integrated media company with business units and strategic investments in television, film, live entertainment, digital media and publishing. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com .

About the Hylton Performing Arts Center

Dedicated to bringing a world-class performing arts venue to the Prince William region, the Hylton Performing Arts Center was born out of a partnership among Prince William County, George Mason University, the City of Manassas, the Commonwealth of Virginia and individuals and businesses in the private sector. Soaring more than nine stories and boasting a stunning mix of copper, glass and masonry, the 85,000-square-foot center is home to two unparalleled performance venues for local arts groups and performers from around the world, as well as university-related activities. Construction of a new Hylton Center Education and Rehearsal Wing is under way and expected to be completed in 2019. This expansion will provide nearly 17,000 square feet of additional space for rehearsals, classes, and performances allowing the artists and arts educators of our community to fully facilitate the entire life-cycle of artistic creation. The Hylton Performing Arts Center, the only building of its kind in the area, has quickly become the cultural hub of Prince William County and the surrounding communities and is a shining example of civic collaboration and commitment to the arts.

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls 37,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity and commitment to accessibility.

