Youth for Tomorrow to Hold Its 34th Annual Country Fair & Auctions, Oct. 5

For more than 30 years, 34 to be exact, the family-friendly, affordable and exciting Youth For Tomorrow Country Fair and Auctions has been held on the YFT campus in Bristow to delight kids of all ages. On October 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the residential youth home and private school will invite people from across the region to come in for a smorgasbord of fun activities. And, again YFT Founder Joe Gibbs will be on hand to greet supporters and to oversee the bidding in the Live Auction tent.

Gibbs, NFL Hall of Fame football coach – with the Washington Redskins – is currently the leader of the hottest team in NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing. While he is famous for his sports accolades, to thousands of young at-risk young people and adults across Northern Virginia and throughout the country he has given them a new lease on life at the home he founded in Bristow, VA and at four counseling centers in the area. The dedicated staff of teachers, counselors and support staff at Youth For Tomorrow create for many children the first real home they have known where they feel safe and loved. With substance abuse and anger management issues, among many other troubling adolescent issues, they find the strength they need to turn their lives around and return to their homes and communities. Most go on to lead successful lives.

Admission to the 34th Annual Country Fair and Auctions is $10, children 3 and under are free. This allows riding and playing all day on the more than 80 rides and amusements on the campus located at 11835 Hazel Circle Drive (just off Linton Hall Road) Bristow VA. The extremely popular Stem Zone filled with creative projects and robots is returning this year as is a Paul Bunyan-like Lumberjack show. Minnieland Kids Zone has an incredible lineup of activities and amusements. These include on stage in the Pavilion balloon artists, a magic show and a Sing Along act. In the tent you will find acts including Raging Reptiles, Science is Slimey and all-day face painting. A $5 OFF child’s admission coupon can be downloaded on the YFT website. Children ages 16 and under are eligible and must be accompanied by an adult. There is a limit of ONE coupon per family.

Live music, other entertainment and great food from local vendors is available all day. Adults can begin bidding on items in the Peterson Companies Market Square and Auctions tent at 10 a.m. Available for bidding are hundreds of unique and collectible items in the Silent Auction and Blind Bid Board area. In the Live Auction tent bidding on spectacular trips, fine jewelry, sporting activities – and much more- begins at 12:30 p.m. with Joe Gibbs and Auctioneers. If you are unable to be present for the auction, absentee and telephone bidding are available. Directions for these bidding choices are on the website.

Attendees should note that this year ALL parking will be located at four convenient locations with FREE Parking and FREE shuttle service to the Fair’s front gate. The locations, all in Bristow, are: VRE Broad Run Lot at 10637 Piper Lane; Chapel Springs Church, Route 2 and Bristow Road; Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road; and The Linton Hall School at 9535 Linton Hall Road. To ensure the safety of our guests, backpacks and bags of any kind are subject to inspection prior to admission.

For information about the Fair, planned activities and parking please consult the YFT website at www.youthfortomorrow.org or call 703-368-7995.

