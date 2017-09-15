Detour at Hartzell Hill Lane to Affect Bus Pickups

Road closure at Hartzell Hill Lane in Haymarket following a police incident will affect child bus pickup from several Prince William County Schools in Haymarket.

“Due to road closure at Hartzell Hill Lane in Haymarket, parents are asked to meet their child’s bus at Market Ridge and Heights Way,” said Irene Cromer Supervisor of Community Relations for Prince William County Schools.

“No buses can go on Harzell Hill Lane,” said Cromer in a media release. “This may affect school buses from Battlefield High School, Reagan Middle School, and Haymarket Elementary School.”

The closure at Hartzell Hill Lane is in response to police activity. An officer shot a juvenile male on Hartzell Lane around 10 a.m., Friday.

Prince William County Schools have announced that local schools and their students are safe following police activity.

