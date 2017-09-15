UPDATE: Haymarket Schools Safe Following Police Activity

Update Sept. 15 at 12:25 p.m.:

“Haymarket area schools are safe and advised of NO NEED for precautionary actions despite police activity in area. Instruction continues as normal at all schools,” said Supervisor of Community Relations for Prince William County Schools, Irene Cromer.

Original Article:

“There is police activity in the Haymarket area. Please help us get word out that there is NO danger to any school in the Haymarket area,” said Supervisor of Community Relations for Prince William County Schools, Irene Cromer.

More information on bus pickup has been provided by PWCS.

The concern was caused by a police involved shooting of a juvenile on Hartzell Hill Lane.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.