Juvenile Killed in Officer Involved Shooting in Haymarket

A juvenile was shot and killed in Haymarket, Friday morning, and police are calling it an “officer involved,” incident.

“Detectives are currently investigating an officer involved shooting, which occurred in the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Lane in Haymarket, around 10:45 this morning,” said Officer Nathan Probus, a spokesperson for the Prince William Police Department.

No officers were injured.

Police identified the individual shot as a male juvenile. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

More information posted here as of Sept. 15, 5:55 p.m.

