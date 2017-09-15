Police: Haymarket Teen Brandished Crowbar at Officer Prior to Shooting

During an afternoon media conference, Prince William County Police released more information about the teenage boy shot, Friday morning, in a police involved shooting at Villages of Piedmont in Haymarket.

Prince William Police were responding to a call for help from those living at 5800 block of Hartzell Hill Lane.

Prince William spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus, said police understood it to be a “hostage situation.”

According to Probus, police received a call that a resident of the home “had a bomb strapped to his chest and was also holding a family member hostage.”

When police arrived on the scene, the 15-year-old male came out of the residence, he “brandished a crowbar and began to actively and aggressively approach the officer.”

Probus said the officer issued several commands, telling to the suspect to stop and put down the crowbar. When he continued to approach, an officer “fearing for his safety” fired his department issued service weapon.

“Officers applied immediate first aid and at that point and waited for service personnel,” said Probus. The juvenile died at the scene.

No police officers were injured.

Currently, there is an ongoing and active investigation into the matter.

Police are not releasing the name of the juvenile shot nor the officer who shot him at this time, nor are police releasing information as to who was inside the house.

Probus said that officers on the scene that morning were not equipped with body-worn cameras.

According to Probus, Prince William Police are still undergoing training and not all active officers have received their cameras at this time. That the department would take several months to roll out its body-worn camera program has been widely publicized.

