3 Ways to Look & Feel Great Over 40!

Here are 3 Quick Ways To Look and Feel Great Over 40!

By Marcus Brugger of Movement Fitness Gainesville, Fairfax

Realize You Aren’t Too Old

Don’t think for a minute that because you are 40 or older that everything’s downhill from here. It’s not. People are doing things in their 40’s, 50’s, 60+ that they would have never even thought possible about 10 or 20 years ago. More than ever before, Fitness Programs, Active Vacations, Sports and Active Hobbies are being lived each day by people in their 40+ lives, and it is actually trending up.

Realistic Nutrition

You’ve tried just about every diet or gimmick out there and have realized it doesn’t last. You need a rock-solid daily routine that brings back the basics. Eat more nutritious foods that give you the energy you need but also don’t be so strict that you can’t enjoy that glass of wine or after-dinner dessert.

Fitness For Your Joints

The Fitness & Workout Industry is very confusing right now with a variety of different workouts and exercise programs. It’s very hard to figure out what your 40+ self should be doing that will keep you in shape for the future but also prevent your body from breaking down.

The 3 most important aspects to look at when searching through the variety of fitness programs are…

Who are the other participants in the program? Are they like me? (age, goals, attitude) Can I do the exercises safely?

Whether you like it or not, 40 or older doesn’t mean your life is over; it means you have a lot of life to live!

It is up to you to decide what you will be able to each for the next 40, 50 or 60 years ahead!

To Your Success,

Marcus Brugger

40+ Weight Loss Expert/CEO Movement Fitness Gainesville

