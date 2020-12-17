‘5 Ways to Level Up Your Holiday Look’ by New You Med Spa

Sure, Christmas parties might look a little different this year, but whether you’re having holiday fun via online video calls or socially distanced gatherings, you’re still going to want to sparkle as much as possible. And that’s where we come in, with easy ways to level up your look, no matter how you show it off. Because nothing should cancel your gorgeous holiday glow, even if you’re just letting it snow and staying in for the night.

5 Ways to Level Up Your Look This Holiday Season

1. Pamper Your Face

A healthy, glowing face is always a sight for sore eyes. But the stress of everyday life can suck the glow right out of your skin, leaving it tired and dull and less than spectacular. Before you begin any glow up, it’s essential to STOP and set aside some time to give your skin the attention it deserves. So, put your phone on silent, turn up the Christmas music, and give your face a fresh start—complete with cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturizers. Go the whole nine yards, because your skin will thank you. And what pampering session would be complete without chocolate? Of course, you can eat it, but we’re talking about putting it on your face. Because you can do that with our Chocolate Detox Facial, and that’s something worth celebrating.

2. Don’t Forget Your Nails!

While your nails may not be the tree topper of your holiday look, they’re an important detail that you definitely shouldn’t overlook. If your nails look good, it automatically makes you look more put together. At Christmastime, you can’t go wrong with a nice gold or a festive burgundy color. And if you just want a classic manicure to revive your nails we’re happy to help, with a team of nail technicians ready to get your nails looking their best.

3. Master Your Makeup

There is nothing more fun than sparkly holiday makeup, and there’s no better time of year to go all out when painting your face! If you want to level up your look this holiday season, don’t forget to have fun with your makeup and add a little drama to the usual routine with deeper colors and brighter sparkles. And if makeup isn’t your strong suit, take time before your upcoming events to practice your look until you’ve got it mastered. Or turn to our experts to give you a lesson in the art of makeup! We also provide Special Occasion Makeup Applications, so you can rest assured that with our help, you won’t have to worry about your look this holiday season. While you’re gorgeous just the way you are, a little extra glam never hurt anybody. So, be creative with your makeup this Christmas and try something a little extra!

4. Create A New You

Maybe you’ve got a gorgeous holiday dress you’re dreaming of, but the fit isn’t quite right. There’s no need to worry, we’re not going to send you to the gym for the holidays. I mean, there’s way too much chocolate to worry about that sort of thing, remember? No, losing unwanted fat and killing it in your dream dress is a lot easier than you think with our UltraSlimⓇBody Sculpting treatment. It’s nonsurgical, FDA-Approved, and pain-free—giving you faster results without diet or exercise. Because Christmas is NOT the time to diet, but it is the time to feel your best.

5. Brows and Lashes

Your eyebrows and eyelashes have been through a lot over the years, so maybe it’s time to give them a break from the tweezers and curlers. Instead, this holiday season, why not try embracing your natural brow shape rather than plucking them away? Hey, you might even be surprised how gorgeous they are all on their own. And if they’re just not there yet but you don’t have time to wait, we can tint them for you so they look like the perfect shape you’ve always wanted. We can help your lashes too, tinting them or enhancing them with extensions so you can put the mascara away for now and still have feathery, gorgeous lashes without it.

Christmas isn’t canceled, and your best holiday look yet shouldn’t be either. Whether you’re online or in person, it’s still the best time of year to embrace the glam and be your best self. So, pamper your skin, care for your nails, be extra with your makeup—and don’t forget to show the world your beautiful smile, because no holiday look is complete without that.