Bach2Rock Offers Holiday Specials on Camps, Lessons, Recording Sessions

As more people are choosing experiences over physical items, music lessons make attractive and unexpected holiday gifts.

Bach2Rock Bristow, the music school in Bristow Commons, is offering special deals on winter camps, recording sessions and classes for new clients.

Learning an instrument can serve a person his or her entire lifetime. Bach2Rock allows students to learn the music they love, so they can become the musician they have always dreamed of being.

Until Jan. 31, new customers can enjoy 50 percent off a month’s worth of classes when they gift the experience with a gift certificate. That includes one class each week.

Bach2Rock is also offering recording sessions, for $50 per hour – a 33 percent discount – as part of their “Holiday Studio Package” that includes three CDs of the session.

Recording sessions make the perfect gift for a budding musician or even any young person who would enjoy rocking out to karaoke. The CDs make great presents for grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Readers can use the code “BBGift” to receive the discounted price on studio packages and gift certificates.

Bach2Rock offers children’s rock camps whenever Prince William County Schools close. Camps are scheduled for December 23, 26-30th, January 2, 16, 20, 27, 30 and February 30. Camps will also be offered on “snow days” when county public schools are closed. Week long camps culminate with a live concert for parents.

Children ages 7-15 can choose between “Rock Band” an instrumental rock camp, or “Glee,” a pop vocal camp. In each, students will learn to perform a popular song with a group and take home a recording of their performance.

Children ages 4-6 years can experience “Rock City World Tour” an age-appropriate introductory music class.

Campers do not need any experience to participate in the camps, though experienced musicians and singers are also welcome.

Bristow Beat readers can receive a 10 percent discount on camp classes. Days cost $50-80. Week-long classes are $249 for half day sessions, and $399 for full day sessions. Times are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Use the code ‘BristowBeat’ to receive a 10% discount on winter camps.

Bach2Rock will soon be introducing music classes especially tailored to the needs of autistic students. Site Director Samir Moussa said it will be “wonderful to provide a service like that.”

Bach2Rock offers a variety of classes and group classes for all different age groups from toddlers to adults and everyone in between. Classes include introductory and advance courses in all major instruments, vocals and digital recording. Group band sessions are also available. Bach2Rock also hosts birthday parties and other special events.

For more information on Bach2Rock contact 703-373-7260 or visit their website.

All holiday offers listed here are only available until Jan. 31. Offers only available at Bach2Rock’s Bristow, Virginia location.

© 2016, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.