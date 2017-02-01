Billy Beez Play Park Opens at Manassas Mall

After much anticipation, Billy Beez indoor play park for families opened at Manassas Mall, this January. Now, Billy Beez is inviting families to see what the buzz is all about.

At Billy Beez families will enter the jungle themed world of Billy Bee and his friends, a place where kids and kids-at-heart can run, jump, bounce, slide and climb their way to an active lifestyle.

Billy Beez is different kind of play center that invites the adults to play alongside the little ones within the fun activity centers. “

“We’re revolutionizing the concept of family fun,” said CEO Shaun Kriel. “Billy Beez offers families the opportunity to play together, while providing a safe and engaging environment for healthy activities and relationship building.”

While parents may enjoy the center as much as the children, they can rest assured their children are being supervised by a professionally trained staff, ensuring the safety and entertainment of all guests.

Billy Beez at Manassas Mall features will get kids moving. They will enjoy slides, interactive gaming, trampolines, play zones and obstacle courses.

The indoor park also features “Honeycomb Village” a tot-sized town, a “Mini Beez” section for toddlers, and the “Honey Café,” which serves healthy, delicious food.

Billy Beez at Manassas Mall hopes to become premiere destination for birthday parties, group outings and community events, in addition to its daily entertainment offerings. It is also affordably priced for an admission fee that allow, adults and children can engage in heart pumping, exciting fun all day long.

Billy Beez’s mission is to support a balanced lifestyle by encouraging social, mental and physical development through play.

For more information, visit www.BillyBeezUS.com, call (571) 921-4029, email Manassas@usbillybeez.com or “Like” Billy Beez, Manassas on Facebook.

Billy Beez is owned and operated by Retail Group of America. Billy Beez opened its first US locations in 2013 and has plans to open additional locations in 2017.

