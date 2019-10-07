Out of the Blue Celebrates Football, First Responders, Cigars in Oct.

Fall is a great time to come to Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood, Gainesville, Virginia, in Virginia Gateway Center where seafood season does not end with the summer.

Out of the Blue continues to serve freshly-caught blue crabs, and another freshly caught boat-to-table fare as fisherman and restaurant owner Danny Pell travels to warmer waters.

Out of the Blue is more than great seafood; it is a place for the community to gather for events, games, patio parties, theme-nights, business networking, fundraisers, seminars, private parties and more!

It’s football season! BOGO Blue Crabs ‘All You Can Eat’ and the same for orders of wings all day on Sundays and Mondays during the regular football season!

Then to end the week, it’s First Responder Fridays! All first responders: police, fire, EMTs, plus active duty, and retired military persons will receive 20% off their meal. (Cannot be combined with any offer, and must show valid ID.) All-day Friday through October!

Last month Out of the Blue raised $3,594 for Serve Our Willing Warriors [SOWW] in Haymarket through its Military Appreciation Monday (MAM) dinner hosted by C.C. Bartholomew of Keller Williams Realty.

Oct. 7 Out of the Blue’s MAM dinner will be supporting Semper K9, a local nonprofit which provides assistance dogs to military veterans. When you have dinner at OOTB, and alert your hostess or server, and local sponsors will match your dinner bill to support Semper K9.

Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m., Out of the Blue will host another Edward Jones Financial Seminar with Deborah Trnka, called “Secure in Income Advantage for Your Retirement.” A complimentary dinner will be provided. Register by Oct. 7 to reserve a seat, 571-248-8267.

Friday, Oct. 11, at 5-8 p.m. Out of the Blue is partnering with Tobaccology with locations in Manassas and Haymarket and MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in Bristow to hold a “cigars & bourbon” night on the patio. MurLarkey will pair whiskey, bourbon and cigars. Register or call ahead.

Later in the month…

Oct. 24 at 11 a.m., “Team WIN” or Women Inspired Networking will hold an Open House. If you are a local businesswoman and like to join the energetic, encouraging group, stop in and learn more about WIN. If you are interested in learning more about services and products by Gainesville area women, stop in as well.

Oct. 29, Your College Planning Coach, Financial Advisor Luanne Lee will host a seminar with a complimentary dinner called “College is Coming…Are You Ready?” Register or call in advance to reserve a seat.

Still enjoying the weather with outdoor private parties and business get-togethers, celebrate in your space and have OOTB cater via “Crabs on the Crawl,” Out of the Blue will bring the party to you with their steam boiler trailer, bringing freshly steamed crabs, shrimp and crab legs.

Tap-Take-Overs have returned! Oct. 24, Out of the Blue is partnering with 2 Silos Brewing Co. of Manassas (Farm Brew Live) for a Halloween-themed Tap-Takeover. Wear your Halloween costume, and enjoy 2 Silos beers with your favorite OOTB seafood.

Wear your costumes to Out of the Blue on Halloween. It’s sure to be a good time!

Follow Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood on Facebook for more event announcements!

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood is located at 5005 Wellington Rd, Gainesville, Virginia 20155. Call (571) 284-6350for call-ahead seating, to register for an event, to order crabs by the pound or bushel or to book a private party. The restaurant is now on Doordash.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.