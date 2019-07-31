Out of the Blue Collects School Supplies for Success, Hosts Trivia Night

Summer is leading into back to school. Be sure to soak up as much summer sun as possible and don’t forget to enjoy seafood and drinks at Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville. The seafood restaurant has ample room to relax with two bars, two patios, and several rooms for fine, casual seafood dining and parties. Plus the restaurant offers blue crabs to go by the pound or bushel!

See what community-minded events Out of the Blue is hosting this August!

Trivia Night

Every Monday until Sept. 9, Out of the Blue will host Trivia Happy Hour from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your friends and start a team for a chance to win an Out of the Blue gift card.

School Supplies for Success Summer Fundraiser

It is already that time of year when parents shop for school supplies, but for many parents, it is a serious financial burden. To help out those in need, Out of the Blue has partnered with the Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club in their “Supplies for Success” fundraiser with guest bartenders and specialty drinks.

“Supplies for Success” will benefit children in need, including Prince William County’s special need student at PACE WEST and PHILLIPS Program for Children and Families, Prince William County Social Services foster care children and children of the Georgetown South neighborhood.

On July 26, the Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club held their “Supplies for Success” benefit night at Out of the Blue where they acted as guest bartenders. The club raised $1400 through raffles, donation. Out of the Blue will also share a portion of money from dinner and specialty drinks sold that evening.

The rotary club hopes to sponsor over 600 kids, so they still need the community’s help. A $40 donation can buy one student a backpack stuffed with school supplies! Additionally, people are encouraged to drop off school supplies and backpacks or make a donation check at Out of the Blue throughout the month of August.

Make a $40 donation to appear on the Out of the Blue “Honor Roll” wall (can also be used for business promotion.)

On Aug. 7, community members can sign up to participate in the “Supplies for Success” Bag Stuffing. The volunteer event, hosted by the Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club, will be held at Out of the Blue.

Contact the rotary club at ghrotary.org to volunteer, or ask the hostess at Out of the Blue for details.

Restaurant Week

RAMW’s [Restaurant Association of Metro Washington] 18th Annual D.C. Restaurant Week is Aug. 12-18 and Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood is participating once again. Restaurant Week is an opportunity for people to sample fine dining in Washington, D.C. and the D.C. Metro Area without breaking the bank.

Out of the Blue will offer a 3-course lunch for $22, and a 3-course prix fixe dinner for $35 per person. Call 571-284-6350 to get on the call-ahead seating list during those times. The regular menu will also be served.

Financial Planning

Are you thinking about financial planning but don’t know where to turn? Not sure if you are ready to make an appointment with a financial planner, but would like to gain more information? A financial planning seminar is a great way to learn more about your options in a casual setting.

Financial advisor Deborah Trnka of Edward Jones in Haymarket is hosting an Edward Jones dinner and workshop, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The topic is “Men & Retirement – Investment Themes for 2019.” Trnka has held events for women in the past and wanted to teach men what they need to know about saving for retirement as well.

Dinner is complimentary. Limited seating! Call ahead or see hostess to reserve a seat.

College Planning Coach Luanne Lee is holding another College Planning Workshop, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Out of the Blue. The theme is “Into and Out of College without a Lifetime of Debt.”

Dinner is complimentary. Limited seating. Call ahead to reserve your seat.

Mega Networking Event, Business Workshop

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is holding its Aug. 23 Mega Networking Event at Out of the Blue. Come between 8-10 a.m. to meet representatives of local businesses. The chamber is expecting 40+ vendor tables.

This is the first time the chamber is holding the event at a restaurant! Small breakfast and coffee will be served.

Contact Peggy at peggy@pwchamber.org to register as a guest or vendor. Networking, Raffles & Food!

Out of the Blue will host a Coffee, Consult & Cocktails on Aug. 30 and Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. led by a professional website designer. The topic is business websites. Are you happy with your current website? It is easily accessible? does it look AMAZING on mobile devices?

This is a free no-obligation seminar. RSVP by Wednesday prior to the date.

Labor Day Weekend

Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 is Labor Day Weekend. Those planning to stay around Gainesville can still enjoy the end of summer with Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood, by dining on the patio or picking up crabs for your own crab and seafood feast.

Call ahead for priority seating at 571-284-6350 or to reserve your Blue Crabs!

Military Appreciation Monday dinners will resume in September. Contact Out of the Blue if you would like to be a business sponsor.

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood is located at 5005 Wellington Road, Gainesville, Virginia in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center.

Keep up with Out of the Blue events on its Facebook page.

