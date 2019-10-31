Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood Celebrates Sports Seasons

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood in Virginia Gateway in Gainesville is celebrating the changing of the seasons from warm weather to cool and from baseball to football.

Whether you are a sports fan, community supporter or lover of seafood and blue crabs, there are so many reasons to visit Out of the Blue this autumn!

Seasonal Specials

Watch the Washington Nationals play in the World Series on the big screen at Out of the Blue. The restaurant’s Major League Baseball World Series Specials include $.50 wings, ½ Price Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp, $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Miller Lite Drafts, $5 Drink of the Week, and a $5 Grand Slam.

Football season is here! Buy one get one “BOGO” All You Can Eat Blue Crabs and orders of Wings all day every Sunday and Monday throughout the regular NFL football season. Wings flavors include Buffalo, honey, Asian style, Old Bay or cinnamon rub. They pair nicely with draft beers or cocktail of the week.

All You Can Eat Blue Crabs are also now $19.95 per person for Out of the Blue’s Mega Fall Crab Celebration. “Don’t miss out on this ‘Crabtastic’ event every day of the week” until Nov. 15 while supplies last!

Every Friday is First Responder Friday at Out of the Blue. That means a 20% discount for all Police, Fire and EMT workers. Excludes alcohol. Must show a valid ID. Cannot be combined with other offers.

OOTB now has 2Silo’s Citrolacious on tap! Out of the Blue loves to partner with local breweries, wineries and distilleries. This new draft is proving to be a barroom favorite.

What’s New and Improved?

Out of the Blue has an updated menu with guests’ tastes in mind. New menu items include deviled eggs with fresh crabmeat and shrimp, Old-Bay cheese fries, and the option add a cluster of snow crab legs or shrimp skewer to any entrée.

Out of the Blue is now offering short and tall draft beers. Bud Light and Miller Light drafts short drafts are just $3 every day or $5 for a tall.

Calendar of Community Events

Oct. 31, Out of the Blue will be open for Halloween. Come in costume and celebrate with your friends or family out of the rain.

Military Appreciation Monday (MAM) is Nov. 4, 6:30-9:30 p.m. attend the Out of the Blue benefit dinner for the nonprofit Operation Care for D.C. Troops, as organized by C.C. Bartholomew, local broker for Keller Williams Realty. Participate in raffles to win prizes such as gift cards to local restaurants, distilleries and much more!

Whatever your party spends that evening will be matched by local sponsors. Call ahead or register online to participate.

Military Appreciation Mondays are the first Monday of every month at Out of the Blue. They are accepting new sponsors or those who can donate a raffle item.

Nov. 14 from 4-6 p.m., Bull Run Networking out of Haymarket is having a networking social event at Out of the Blue. If you represent a small local business in western Prince William, Manassas or Warrenton area, or would like to meet local professionals, come out to Out of the Blue that evening.

The group is currently interviewing for a new real estate agent and loan officer. Regular meetings are every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Piedmont Country Club House.

Nov. 18, Luanne Lee, financial advisor and “Your College Planning Coach” is offering another College Planning Workshop Dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner is complimentary. Call to reserve your seats.

Holidays

Out of the Blue will be open Thanksgiving Day and serving a special Thanksgiving menu in addition to their regular seafood menu. Call ahead for seating!

With both a large and a small private room Out of the Blue and is an excellent place to host a holiday party!

Out of the Blue will work with you on the menu and the details. Book now while rooms are still available!

Dec. 13, Out of the Blue will host an Ugly Holiday Sweater Tap Takeover Party in cooperation with Honor Brewing Co. of Chantilly, Virginia. Come that evening in your ugliest novelty sweater.

Recent Events

Out of the Blue is grateful for the opportunity to host Team WIN’s (Women Inspired Networking) open-house networking event. The women’s only networking group specializes in supporting other women in local businesses through educational presentations, in addition to networking opportunities.

They also enjoyed having 2Silos out for a Tap-Takeover costume evening. 2Silos seasonal beer is still on tap!

Stay Up to Date

Out of the Blue is announces new events every day! Please follow them on Facebook!

