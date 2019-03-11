Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood Hosts St. Paddy’s Day, Fish Friday

Every month Out of the Blue Crab & Seafood Restaurant and bar in Gainesville has gone above in beyond in serving the community through parties, theme-nights and community events.

March, Out of the Blue invites guests to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attend various educational seminars and give back to local charities.

Owners Ryan and Danny Pell said it’s important to them to stay involved with the community, support nonprofit veterans’ organizations and local businesses.

They hope to serve the community while also offering fresh crabs and seafood and drink specials, like the $5 drink of the week!

March events:

Mar. 13th How to Seamlessly Sell & Buy Your Home at 6:30- 8:30 p.m. dinner talk hosted by Artie and Paulina of “Bringing Dreams to Life”

“Come join us for a complimentary dinner and discussion on buying and selling a home at the same time.” RSVP required.

Mar. 15– 17th St. Patrick’s Day at Out of the Blue

Enjoy $2 green beers and 50-cent wings at Out of the Blue to celebrate all St. Patrick’s Day weekend!

Other specials include $6 Irish red drafts, $7 crab stuffed spuds, $8 fish & chips, and $9 crispy fish sandwich.

Additionally, Monday through Friday happy hour will extend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mar. 15th Fish Friday Benefiting House of Mercy from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

During the season of Lent, Out of the Blue is featuring “Fish Fridays.” A portion of every meal that day will be donated to local Catholic organizations when diners either mention “Fish Friday” or the organization they are sponsoring that week.

“Dine with us for lunch or dinner and a portion of the proceeds from your meal will benefit House of Mercy.”

House of Mercy is a nonprofit humanitarian aid foundation founded by Father Jack Fullen and Kellie Ross out of a basement ministry in Bristow. The nonprofit provides clothing and food to those in need as well as other forms of assistance. Help is available to people of all faiths.

Mar. 19th Brentsville District High School School Spirit Night

Come out and bring your Brentsville High School flyer and OOTB will donate a portion of your meal to the school!

Want to organize a school or team spirit night of your own? Contact OOTB.

Mar. 25th 7 Steps to Eliminating Debt & Creating Wealth from 7- 8:30 p.m.

“Your College Planning Coach” Luanne Lee, a financial advisor, will be hosting an informative seminar with dinner and dessert provided.

“Learn good financial habits now to start creating generational wealth for you and your loved ones with this complimentary 90-minute dinner workshop.”

Apr. 1st Military Appreciation Money

April 1st is Out of the Blue’s next Military Appreciation Monday. At these dinners, sponsors will collectively match what guests spend at OOTB that night and donate it all to featured veterans’ charities.

Out of the Blue has had success in the past raising $2,000 or more for worthwhile veterans’ causes. They hope to continue that trend. They invite guests to dine with them the first Monday of every month.

Additionally, the Pells are always looking for more local business sponsors or those who would like to donate something towards their raffle.

Past Successes This Month

Out of the Blue wants to thank everyone who came out for Tucked Away Brewing Tap Takeover, Mar. 8th. Tucked Away Brewing is located at 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.

Ryan said they enjoy doing tap-takeovers to introduce their patrons to local, independently owned breweries and vice-versa. It’s always a fun time!

Check out the fun event at Tucked Away, such as beer yoga, historical talks and book clubs. For patrons 21 years of age and older.

The restaurant also had a wonderful turnout at its March 4 “Military Appreciation Monday” benefitting Hero’s Bridge.

The nonprofit Hero’s Bridge is dedicated to serving elderly veterans aged 64 and older through six distinct programs: Battle Buddy, Honor Guard, Resource Scouts, Paw Patrol and Corps Engineers and Rapid Relief Corps. Whether a veteran needs a companion animal or help with home repairs, Hero’s Bridge provides.

Contact Out of the Blue about sponsoring the event.

Spring Ahead

Spring is coming, and Out of the Blue is looking forward to opening its large patio. It will also be hosting various crab feasts, including one at La Grange Winery in Greater Haymarket.

Follow Out of the Blue on Facebook for up to date information on events and specials.

Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Rd, Gainesville, Virginia 20155 in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center. Call them at 571 284-6350.

RSVPs are required for certain events.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.